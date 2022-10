Lakados said: Honestly, those CPUs are horrendous overkill for the GPU options, but I mean it is what it is. Click to expand...

I mean, you know what the kids are doing these days though right?The YouTubers are telling them that framerate is everything, and that you have to minimize all quality settings (and even use config file and command hacks) to disable as much as possible to make sure they get 165hz or whatever their monitor supports constantly.And these fools are buying it up. They are essentially ruining their own gaming experience in an obsession to have their framerates flatlined at the max their monitor can handle.No sacrifice is too great. My stepson was running his fancy FreeSync2 1440p monitor at some low-ass blocky resolution with everything minimized in games, and he doesn't even need it, because he has a pretty decent GPU, and he won't change it back no matter how much I educate him, because the fools on youtube and twitch tell him otherwise, and shit, what do I know compared to them? I've only been doing this for 30 years...It's stupid out there.