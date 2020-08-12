5700XT driver situation August 2020

So I have a chance to pick up a 5700XT sapphire locally for $315, going to do it to hold me over until 3xxx nvidia cards hit.





However, I have heard that lots of the early problems with the Navi cards is based on the drivers, not the card itself.











So how's everyone's experience with the latest AMD drivers and 5xxx series cards? Anything I need to know beforehand?



I've not used an AMD card in forever, so unfamiliar with driver quirks or weird behaviors.





System: 10900K, windows 10.





Thanks.