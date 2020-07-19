What's the latest on AMD's driver issues for the RX 5600 XT and similar models?

A few months ago, I rebuilt my desktop with an ASUS ROG Strix-E, 3900X CPU, and 32 GB of CL 3600 RAM plus an NMVe SSD. I was planning to also get an RX 5600XT (with three fans for quiet operation), but I was really put off by all the posts about driver issues, black screens, etc. By the way, I'm not a gamer, but I need decent graphics performance for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. After an initial issue with bad RAM, my system is rock-stable and fast.
So just now I tried to research this question, but I really can't find any recent threads about driver issues. Have they all been fixed? Again, I'm not a gamer, so game-specific issues won't affect me. Is it now time to spring for one of the AMD cards? I really would rather have an all-AMD system.
So just now I tried to research this question, but I really can't find any recent threads about driver issues. Have they all been fixed? Again, I'm not a gamer, so game-specific issues won't affect me. Is it now time to spring for one of the AMD cards? I really would rather have an all-AMD system.
Last edited: