What's the latest on AMD's driver issues for the RX 5600 XT and similar models?

A few months ago, I rebuilt my desktop with an ASUS ROG Strix-E, 3900X CPU, and 32 GB of CL 3600 RAM plus an NMVe SSD. I was planning to also get an RX 5600XT (with three fans for quiet operation), but I was really put off by all the posts about driver issues, black screens, etc. By the way, I'm not a gamer, but I need decent graphics performance for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop. After an initial issue with bad RAM, my system is rock-stable and fast.

So just now I tried to research this question, but I really can't find any recent threads about driver issues. Have they all been fixed? Again, I'm not a gamer, so game-specific issues won't affect me. Is it now time to spring for one of the AMD cards? I really would rather have an all-AMD system.
 
I would stay away from all rx5xxx cards as AMD really has done a terrible job on the driver side of things. I have a Sapphire 5700xt pulse model and on both my systems, i7 8700(non k) 16gb gskill ram 850w corsair psu and i7 10700k 32gb gskill ram 1000w corsair psu, I have had random black screens and hard crashes with the only solution being a system reboot. I tried everything from updating drivers, removing the adrenaline software, setting the pci link speed to gen 3, fresh windows install and nothing worked.

My friend also has Sapphire 5700xt nitro+ and has the same problem instead he is using an AMD cpu. You are going to get people here who are going to tell you they haven't had any problems and that's great for them but the fact is that the rx5xxx cards still have problems and you will be rolling the dice picking one up. The only reason I haven't switched yet is because the new Nvidia and AMD cards are just around the corner so I see no point in buying any of the current gen cards at the current prices.

If you have to have a card now put the extra few bucks in and get a Nvidia card. The evga rtx2060 KO is pretty close to the price of a rx5600xt.
 
redhaze1er When these problems occur, what software or games are you running? Do you know what software or game is running when your friend's system crashes?
 
For Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, do yourself a favor and get a 2060KO, use the Nvidia plugins that may help you. If going with AMD, skip the 5600 and get a 5700, more ram, wider bus, more cores . . .

As for drivers, some owners have long standing issues, I've had relatively good success and don't have any problems now, for a long while actually. AMD did drop the ball not only for RNDA, which was the worst but Vega as well on a few drivers. I have basically a reference model 5700XT AE, love it and so far a great card.
 
It's random, when I'm playing games, browsing the web etc. Sometimes it happens when I'm doing absolutely nothing, no windows or apps open and just black screen. I know it's my rx5700xt well not the card itself but the drivers because I also have rx570 and a gtx1050 and never had any of these problems with them. As for my friend it would happen at random too, when playing games, browsing the web etc., I have 2 systems one current gen and one 2 gens behind and it happens on both.
 
Seems very hit or miss (I haven't had any issues with AMD, thought I did once, but ended up being a flaking DDR4 module and one other time with random black screens that ended up being an HDMI cable that was on the fritz). From what I've seen, there isn't a huge difference in most tasks and lightroom still doesnt' use the GPU for many things (this may have changed, but I can't find any great benchmarks that are GPU dependant to a large degree outside of a single plugin). What GPU do you have in your system right now (you say it's rock stable and fast, so I'm assuming you've got a GPU of some sort in it). Seems like a pretty high end desktop build. Any other apps you use besides those 2? Any blender or other modelling/cad software or plans for any video transcoding or mostly just photo editing? Photoshop tends to run slightly better on NVidia hardware, so if you have any worries of AMD driver issues, it may serve you better to just look at nvidia hardware as it'll most likely do a slightly better job for you intended use.
 
The only driver issue I had with my 5700XT was after a new driver release, my Rift had "double vision" while reading text. A new driver patch was released within a week that corrected the issue. Other than that, I have been extremely happy with the performance and stability of my 5700XT.
 
Have you RMA'd the card yet? If not, why?
 
I don't believe it's the hardware with the problems but the software. There is some bug in AMD driver software which they can't quite pin point. If it was a hardware problem wouldn't the crashes be more consistent?
 
Have you tried under-clocking the card just to rule that out? Sounds exactly like what my X1900XT back in the day.. I modified the bios to up the idle/load voltage a bit and that fixed the issue.
 
Had crashes like that from PSUs and undervolting too much, both are hardware related.. you may have a chip that barely scraped qualification or some sort of critical voltage not quite at spec. RMA it so you can at least eliminate that.
 
Anecdotal, but things haven't improved much over the last year on my 5700XT and Radeon VII systems. The display driver still periodically resets in games, which crashes the game and occasionally BSOD's the PC. Many people aren't having issues, but I'm 2 for 2 on completely stock CPU/GPU systems with fresh Windows installs crashing. I've spent dozens of hours troubleshooting the hardware and perusing dump reports; my conclusion is some combination of optimistic hardware binning, mediocre driver stability, and poor interoperability with peripherals is responsible for these issues. I'm tired of this BS and will be going green once the new cards launch.
 
My Radeon VII is temperamental. It was fine most of 2019, then had major issues with Warzone across multiple drivers that I eventually gave up on and stopped trying to play the game. It also had the black screen issue from time to time at the start of 2020 which went away but came back recently with a vengeance. I thought I had it solved as it was fine for a few weeks but then it started happening again last night even just in the desktop. Hopefully the July driver fixes it as I haven't tried that yet. Sometimes the system goes black and hard locks, other times it just resets the driver.

I also know a 5700 XT owner that had issues with Warzone as well, and another that might suffer from micro-stutter as he always complains about things not being 'smooth' but I haven't seen his problem with my own eyes.
 
