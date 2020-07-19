What's the latest on AMD's driver issues for the RX 5600 XT and similar models?

I would stay away from all rx5xxx cards as AMD really has done a terrible job on the driver side of things. I have a Sapphire 5700xt pulse model and on both my systems, i7 8700(non k) 16gb gskill ram 850w corsair psu and i7 10700k 32gb gskill ram 1000w corsair psu, I have had random black screens and hard crashes with the only solution being a system reboot. I tried everything from updating drivers, removing the adrenaline software, setting the pci link speed to gen 3, fresh windows install and nothing worked.



My friend also has Sapphire 5700xt nitro+ and has the same problem instead he is using an AMD cpu. You are going to get people here who are going to tell you they haven't had any problems and that's great for them but the fact is that the rx5xxx cards still have problems and you will be rolling the dice picking one up. The only reason I haven't switched yet is because the new Nvidia and AMD cards are just around the corner so I see no point in buying any of the current gen cards at the current prices.



If you have to have a card now put the extra few bucks in and get a Nvidia card. The evga rtx2060 KO is pretty close to the price of a rx5600xt.