5.1 via optical out

Hey all, I replaced my HT receiver in my living room so have my old onkyo receiver available to use in my new flight sim rig I built/building. I have triple 4k screens off a 2080 super atm, its just a place holder until 3090s are available to order. I am using optical out off my motherboard (msi meg ace z490) to my onkyo. I have a 5.1 setup off the receiver. The issue is windows is not allowing me to select 5.1 anywhere. But in sound settings I can do a test of dolby and dts and it plays back in all 6 speakers individually.. so I am curious if 5.1 is actually available/working? If I were to play a game that supports 5.1 would surround actually work? (have not tried, only thing installed atm is msfs 2020) I have no way of just outputting hdmi and going through the receiver to one of the screens as my receiver only does 60hz 4k pass through and these are 120hz screens with hdmi 2.1 ports. Thanks for any input.