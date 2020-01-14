4K/UltraHD at half resolution?

From what I read there are still many issues with using 4K resolution (Windows scaling, etc). But for example do the Dell Ultra HD displays at 3840 x 2160 support standard 1920x1080? This is exactly half the resolution (1/4 the pixels) so there should be no monitor scaling issues i.e. the image should be perfectly clear. Then I can just switch to 4K for videos, photos, etc. but use standard HD for most other stuff. I don't see why this wouldn't be the solution but I haven't seen it mentioned anywhere yet.