4k monitors

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 518
Im looking on this : https://www.asus.com/dk/Displays-Desktops/Monitors/TUF-Gaming/TUF-Gaming-VG28UQL1A/
and this : https://www.lg.com/dk/skaerme/lg-27gn950-b
I need a 4 k monitor but i cant make up my mind to buy any cuz im scared of the one is better then the other
Do anyone have these monitors or can recommend me others ?
and this : https://www.lg.com/dk/skaerme/lg-27gn950-b
I need a 4 k monitor but i cant make up my mind to buy any cuz im scared of the one is better then the other
Do anyone have these monitors or can recommend me others ?