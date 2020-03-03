4K, 60FPS Footage of New York City in 1911

[H]ard|Gawd
"Restored with neural networks 1911 New York footage taken by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern on a trip to America:
✔ FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;
✔ Image resolution boosted up to 4k;
✔ Resorted video sharpness;
✔ Colorized – I'am still unsure about this, but regarding to high request from the subscribers decided to test DeOldify NN on this video. "

https://www.shutterbug.com/content/step-time-machine-4k-60fps-footage-new-york-city-1911

 
Puterguru

Man that was AWESOME! Thank you!

All of it really interesting to me. One thing that really caught my eye was at 6:19. Looks like two guys holding hands in plain view in the public which, I don't think was common back in those days. Al so it seems like hats were REQUIRED?
 
NeoNemesis

If I recall correctly, this is a silent film and the sound was created by the editing team that worked on this. Pretty damn amazing.
 
