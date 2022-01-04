42" OLED MASTER THREAD

Furthermore, Asus has worked to improve heat dissipation by adding a special heat sink so it does not cap brightness unnecessarily. These keep operating temperatures below 50˚ C (up to 16% lower than competitor models) and still reach a peak brightness of 900 nits.
Asus 42 inch OLED apparently comes with a heatsink. This should be the go-to display for PC users since heatsink also helps with image retention.
https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/news/9c90705
Alienware has an ultrawide QD-OLED in the works as well aparently.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/start-drooling-now-alienware-shows-first-quantum-dot-oled-gaming-monitor?utm_campaign=trueAnthem: Manual&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3bXS_hfKRGcmLooTNf-dqWUK4foWjowh_VFaONk96B3qxAWlJiYUzmS4c
I've been using 40" - 43" 4K TVs as my monitor since 2016. I bought the 38" Alienware curved gaming monitor, but returned it in less than a week. Loved the curved widescreen. Hated losing so much vertical space.I still have the old Philips 40" 4k 60hz monitor,which I gave to my son. I now have the Alienware 3420DW 34" curved Ultrawide 120hz. monitor. Yeah between the two, the tech in the Alienware is obviously significantly better no question, but as far as gaming immersion and sucking you in, and just more of a wow factor, no comparison the larger flat 40" 4k monitor is way cooler.
The issues with the 34' Ultrawide is, so much of the top and bottom of the screen seems missing, compared to a large flat 40+ monitor. If your looking for a display to pull you inside your game, for sure a 42" flat 4k over any Ultrawide.