42" OLED MASTER THREAD

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

I've been holding off on a display purchase for over a year. Tried the 48" OLED, but just too big. 40" - 43" is the sweet spot, IMO. The Samsung Q90A 43" looked promising, but it's only 60Hz. Let's hope this 42" OLED delivers.
 
R

realworld

Asus 42 inch OLED apparently comes with a heatsink. This should be the go-to display for PC users since heatsink also helps with image retention.
Furthermore, Asus has worked to improve heat dissipation by adding a special heat sink so it does not cap brightness unnecessarily. These keep operating temperatures below 50˚ C (up to 16% lower than competitor models) and still reach a peak brightness of 900 nits.
https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/news/9c90705
 
Z

Zorachus

Blackstone said:
Alienware has an ultrawide QD-OLED in the works as well aparently.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/start-drooling-now-alienware-shows-first-quantum-dot-oled-gaming-monitor?utm_campaign=trueAnthem: Manual&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR3bXS_hfKRGcmLooTNf-dqWUK4foWjowh_VFaONk96B3qxAWlJiYUzmS4c
I still have the old Philips 40" 4k 60hz monitor,which I gave to my son. I now have the Alienware 3420DW 34" curved Ultrawide 120hz. monitor. Yeah between the two, the tech in the Alienware is obviously significantly better no question, but as far as gaming immersion and sucking you in, and just more of a wow factor, no comparison the larger flat 40" 4k monitor is way cooler.

The issues with the 34' Ultrawide is, so much of the top and bottom of the screen seems missing, compared to a large flat 40+ monitor. If your looking for a display to pull you inside your game, for sure a 42" flat 4k over any Ultrawide.
 
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Zorachus said:
I still have the old Philips 40" 4k 60hz monitor,which I gave to my son. I now have the Alienware 3420DW 34" curved Ultrawide 120hz. monitor. Yeah between the two, the tech in the Alienware is obviously significantly better no question, but as far as gaming immersion and sucking you in, and just more of a wow factor, no comparison the larger flat 40" 4k monitor is way cooler.

The issues with the 34' Ultrawide is, so much of the top and bottom of the screen seems missing, compared to a large flat 40+ monitor. If your looking for a display to pull you inside your game, for sure a 42" flat 4k over any Ultrawide.
I've been using 40" - 43" 4K TVs as my monitor since 2016. I bought the 38" Alienware curved gaming monitor, but returned it in less than a week. Loved the curved widescreen. Hated losing so much vertical space.
 
S

Seyumi

I think the Asus 42"/48" model may very well out-beat the LG 42"/48" C2 model unlike the trainwreck of the Gigabyte 55" model in 2021:

-Additional DisplayPort
-Less reflective screen (can be a pro or con - probably a con for me)
-Bigger heatsink & cooling which they're advertising 900 nits (3% window)
-Different stand (can be a pro or con - probably a con for me)

If you read the 42/48" C2 preliminary info, it has an evo panel but still doesn't get as bright as the 55"+ C2 or any of the G2 series (yes I know, you can somewhat firmware hack it probably). Thus the 42/48" C2 may still be stuck in the ~700 nit peak brightness territory while the Asus may be in the ~900 nit territory.
 
Z

Zorachus

What about burn in using as a PC monitor? Does Windows OS stuff get burned into these displays?
 
