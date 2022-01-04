42" OLED MASTER THREAD

I think the Asus 42"/48" model may very well out-beat the LG 42"/48" C2 model unlike the trainwreck of the Gigabyte 55" model in 2021:



-Additional DisplayPort

-Less reflective screen (can be a pro or con - probably a con for me)

-Bigger heatsink & cooling which they're advertising 900 nits (3% window)

-Different stand (can be a pro or con - probably a con for me)



If you read the 42/48" C2 preliminary info, it has an evo panel but still doesn't get as bright as the 55"+ C2 or any of the G2 series (yes I know, you can somewhat firmware hack it probably). Thus the 42/48" C2 may still be stuck in the ~700 nit peak brightness territory while the Asus may be in the ~900 nit territory.