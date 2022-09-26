4090 ti specs

It's because they can't.



It's all DLSS smoke and mirrors. If you look at the process size as a predictor of perf/watt and the watt specs of the GPU, the theoretical max increase in going from Samsungs 8N to TSMC's 4N process, while moving from 384 to 320w is going to be 38.5%, but since power hasn't scaled linearly with gate size since the 32nm era, the real max increase is going to be much smaller than that. Probably 20-25%.



The 2x claims are some sort of bold faced lies based on AI DLSS no sense, and misleading choices in benchmarks and baselines.