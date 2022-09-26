The 4090 Ti specs have been leaked.
It's still amazing to me that AMD and Nvidia can hit such high jumps in performance between gens. I mean, take a look at Intel CPUs, for example, they offer new power features and this and that, but do you even see this type of jump?
It's still amazing to me that AMD and Nvidia can hit such high jumps in performance between gens. I mean, take a look at Intel CPUs, for example, they offer new power features and this and that, but do you even see this type of jump?
Example, compare the 980 to the 4080 and then compare the i7 6700k with whatever i7 hey have now. It's not even comparable.
I don't know about you, but 20-25% increase in a single gen is reasonable to me.It's because they can't.
It's all DLSS smoke and mirrors. If you look at the process size as a predictor of perf/watt and the watt specs of the GPU, the theoretical max increase in going from Samsungs 8N to TSMC's 4N process, while moving from 384 to 320w is going to be 38.5%, but since power hasn't scaled linearly with gate size since the 32nm era, the real max increase is going to be much smaller than that. Probably 20-25%.
The 2x claims are some sort of bold faced lies based on AI DLSS no sense, and misleading choices in benchmarks and baselines.
it is
It's all DLSS smoke and mirrors.
yup. i just posted the pic to keep the traffic here, that site had a bunch of garbage all over it.This is just speculation based on the max specs of ad102. Nothing new, we've seen them before on videocardz.
Yep. If you don't like the jump, you're under no obligation to buy it. Wait for another gen then Zarathustra[H] .