4090 ti specs

auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,315
rinaldo00 said:
The 4090 Ti specs have been leaked.

https://www.pcgamesn.com/nvidia/rtx-4090-ti-release-date-price-specs-benchmarks
It's still amazing to me that AMD and Nvidia can hit such high jumps in performance between gens. I mean, take a look at Intel CPUs, for example, they offer new power features and this and that, but do you even see this type of jump?

Example, compare the 980 to the 4080 and then compare the i7 6700k with whatever i7 hey have now. It's not even comparable.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
41,805
1664234817248.png
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,488
auntjemima said:
It's still amazing to me that AMD and Nvidia can hit such high jumps in performance between gens. I mean, take a look at Intel CPUs, for example, they offer new power features and this and that, but do you even see this type of jump?

Example, compare the 980 to the 4080 and then compare the i7 6700k with whatever i7 hey have now. It's not even comparable.
It's because they can't.

It's all DLSS smoke and mirrors. If you look at the process size as a predictor of perf/watt and the watt specs of the GPU, the theoretical max increase in going from Samsungs 8N to TSMC's 4N process, while moving from 384 to 320w is going to be 38.5%, but since power hasn't scaled linearly with gate size since the 32nm era, the real max increase is going to be much smaller than that. Probably 20-25%.

The 2x claims are some sort of bold faced lies based on AI DLSS no sense, and misleading choices in benchmarks and baselines.
 
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
25,378
This is just speculation based on the max specs of ad102. Nothing new, we've seen them before on videocardz.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,315
Zarathustra[H] said:
It's because they can't.

It's all DLSS smoke and mirrors. If you look at the process size as a predictor of perf/watt and the watt specs of the GPU, the theoretical max increase in going from Samsungs 8N to TSMC's 4N process, while moving from 384 to 320w is going to be 38.5%, but since power hasn't scaled linearly with gate size since the 32nm era, the real max increase is going to be much smaller than that. Probably 20-25%.

The 2x claims are some sort of bold faced lies based on AI DLSS no sense, and misleading choices in benchmarks and baselines.
I don't know about you, but 20-25% increase in a single gen is reasonable to me.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
41,805
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
34,488
auntjemima said:
I don't know about you, but 20-25% increase in a single gen is reasonable to me.
It is to me as well. We have had gens when we've gotten less than that.

That number is simply there to point out that their public 2x claims are complete bullshit.
 
