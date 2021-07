I’m thinking they take one of their later gen GPU’s they just put all 8 chips on a single dye, even at 22nm it would still be tiny. They package that on some SBC with a lower end Intel and they put it in some console with a bunch of the titles that were released with the Voodoo acceleration or the 3DFx Glide support.

Then put that all in some sort of kick starter to see what sort of interest they drum up. I can’t imagine that have a plethora of relevant IP that would allow them to put out a competitive card in this market and even if they did they don’t have anybody to make it.