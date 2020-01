It depends on the brand as they all have different menus, but all will show something to the effect of CCD control or Ratio... Asus uses somethhing to the effect of CCD/CCX Ratio or something. I'd have to boot into bios to check but from memory the option is just under CPU Core Ratio.





MSI for ex. you can see in the video they use the wording CCD Control.









A quick primer. After you figure out your idealized all core overclock, most likely somehwere around 4.3ghz-4.4ghz at 1.32v ish. Most 3900x-3950x will fall into this range, give or take .01v.



From here disable PBO if ya haven't already anf go into per CCD ratio. Raise each CCX a step or two, for ex. one at a time. You can move thru this fast. CCX0 raise ratio to 43.5x or 43.75x. Reboot test in R20 then some Prime for 10mins. You're not looking for max stability yet just to find the good vs weaker CCX. Note it. Keep pushing the CCX higher till it crashes etc. Onto next CCX.



Two things you are looking for, your weaker CCX and your strongest CCX. The all core overclock tells us what our weakest CCX can do voltage wise. We want to identify those weaker CCX at the same time maxing your stronger CCX whilst not raising voltage.



The crux here is to maximize our CCX ratios for any given voltage, ie. max those ratios while not throwing more voltage at it to overcome our "weakest" CCX.



In my post detailing my OC, my weakest CCX limit me to 4.35x on two CCX at a voltage of 1.31v. However I have two CCX that will run 4.55x and 4.4x at the limited 1.31v. I also added .01v padding (basically makes it Prime95 capable) so am running 1.32v.



I hope I explained that well enough.



Ultimately, this type of OC nets you two gains. You get higher performance than a static all core overclock due to being able to raise your highest CCX to its max for the allowed voltage. And secondly for gaming your highest CCX ratio is roughly matching or slightly under single/dual core max boost. Now here you can decide to give it more voltage to match absolute max boost if you want.

Click to expand...