AMD Ryzen 9 3900x Voltage Confusion

Hey all, long time lurker, rare poster here.

So I am very confused in terms of a "Safe" all core voltage for my 3900x. Quick look to Google suggests 1.325 has been reported by AMD as a "Safe" but I cannot find this on any AMD articles or really any kind of review / overclock review. So I am hoping some of the more in the know folks here would have a better idea of where I can lock this in at.

That being said I feel like I have a very very solid chip here. I am able to do 4.5ghz all core at about 1.325v ( bios and mobo seem to fluctuate a bit over depending on load and vdroop). Here is a screen shot of some CB20 scores I have hit and my current all core config that I have played over 10 hours of Call of Duty and Battle Field with. Everything feels rock solid.

My current set up - MSI MEG Ace x570, G Skill F4-4266C19-8GTZR ( gotta love that Samsung B die) , Gigabyte PCIe 4.0 SSD, MSI Duke RTX 2080ti (only relevant to this because its in my water loop) - Full EK Water loop with a 360mm rad.

When I timed out my ram I did use the Ryzen timing tool, but I did tweak down some of the timings just a touch, nothing major. Bios seems to be forcing T2 even though T1 is selected, may need a little more voltage on the ram side of things currently sitting at 1.42 which is well below what it could run at. I have noticed that my ram times play a very significant role in this CPU's overall performance. The tighter the timings and the closer to 1900 or higher on the fabric the better.

So based on this I am wondering if anyone else has any info with regard to how much voltage I can push through the chip and get a few years out of it? The gains vrs heat might be more significant if I can hit 4.6 all core but I haven't tired due to fear of damaging the fabric or something with too much juice. Let me know what your thoughts are!

Quick Side Note : All of my overclocking is done in the BIOS, I really do not like the Ryzen overclocking tools. Just like the stupid tools from the Phenom days they do not seem to do exactly what I want.
 
I’d keep it in the 1.3x v range. 1.4 max. 1.35 range ideal. Keep an eye on the temps.
 
I wrote a massive reply but decided to deleted it.

The safe voltage you should run is no more than 1.4v with a conservative Load Line.

or

1.35v with an aggressive load line.

These are observations I have made on my own platform since day 1.

I get the best thermals and performance @ 1.32 volts and I am fully watercooled.

Remember your custom loop doesn't allow one to be retarded with their OC's. It just lets you be more aggressive. Dont go full retard and you will be good!

Lastly keep in mind that a idle chip can safely run 1.5 or more volts as long as you dont load it. Just becuase something appears stable at 1.4+ v doesn't mean it needs that much.

We have to abandon Intel voltage thought here. Were not dealing with 14 +++++++++ nm here anymore lmao.
 
Looks like you're running stock power limits??

Fyi, I get about 7650 in r20 at 4.3@1.287v with 3600mhz ram.
 
thesmokingman said:
Looks like you're running stock power limits??

Fyi, I get about 7650 in r20 at 4.3@1.287v with 3600mhz ram.
I have PBO turned off so I am not sure any of those matter, When I load the chip they got over 100%. EDC is the only value that doesnt seem to, not sure if it matters.

upload_2019-10-27_16-55-13.png



Highest Cina20 Score I got is listed there at 7954, I kind of want to break 8k but we will see
 

Oic it is in "red" now. You are close to that 8K geeze! Oh are you running the beta agesa? That is one sick chip btw.
 
Looks like you win the silicon lottery this time. Mine is nowhere close to that.
 
kamikazi said:
Looks like you win the silicon lottery this time. Mine is nowhere close to that.
What board are you running, ram and settings? I was running into major issues with PBO on. Im just curious, I also noticed my board was over volting the piss out of my CLDO VDDG, MEM VTT, VDDCR SOC and CLDO VDDP, I had to manually set them into spec and as soon as I did more headroom opened up
 
You should get the beta bios and dig into the per CCX overclocking. As it stands yer minimum achievable core multi is 44.25. That means you most definitely have at least one CCX that can go higher in multi. I bet you have even more performance left on the table. PBO doesn't do anything on an all core overclock afaik but it does make it easier to raise the limiters.
 
GoldChain said:
What board are you running, ram and settings? I was running into major issues with PBO on. Im just curious, I also noticed my board was over volting the piss out of my CLDO VDDG, MEM VTT, VDDCR SOC and CLDO VDDP, I had to manually set them into spec and as soon as I did more headroom opened up
3900X Settings.JPG

Here's my settings. Not shown is DRAM at 1.43v. Don't know what MEM VTT is without rebooting and checking BIOS. MB is Asus x570 Crosshair VIII Hero. CPU is set to offset -0.10

ETA: Just checked BIOS. CLDO VDDG is 1.000. VTTDDR is 0.71875. VPP MEM is 2.5. VDPP is .900 (this is the only setting that shows up in yellow as a higher setting in BIOS). CLDO VDDP is 900.
 
Based on the new voltage info which I cannot actively keep cool enough to use I have stabilized at 4.525 all core OC on 1.36v - Anything over 1.40v starts to strain my loop and I hit 80c on the CPU. Maybe with a better RAD or something I could do better. I might try some chilled loop OC'ing a later this year. 8028 on the Cina - not to bad, Ran AVX2 Beta in CPUz as a stress, seems good for about an hour. Played a few hours of CoD too. Everything is fine.... Until... I bump up one more multi setting. Then I have 1 core that shits the bed.

OH Also - I updated my bios to the new 1004. Saw no benefit. Tested PBO and stock as well. I actually got better scores with with PBO totally off, just bone stock with XMP on the ram.

upload_2019-10-31_20-45-59.png
 
kamikazi said:
View attachment 196183

Here's my settings. Not shown is DRAM at 1.43v. Don't know what MEM VTT is without rebooting and checking BIOS. MB is Asus x570 Crosshair VIII Hero. CPU is set to offset -0.10

ETA: Just checked BIOS. CLDO VDDG is 1.000. VTTDDR is 0.71875. VPP MEM is 2.5. VDPP is .900 (this is the only setting that shows up in yellow as a higher setting in BIOS). CLDO VDDP is 900.
Messing around yesterday, either my chip is a complete dog or I'm really screwing things up. I tried some overclocking with Ryzen Master. I couldn't complete a CB20 run at 4.3 all core at even 1.3875v. I dialed things back to 1.35, and clocked the chiplets separately. The best I could do was 4.35 GHz on the good chiplet and 4.25 GHz on the bad chiplet. Anything higher will not finish a CB20 run. I then ran Prime 95 at those settings and the computer rebooted after about 5 minutes. Also, temps are completely fine at all of these settings. Never out of the 60s. What am I doing wrong?
 
kamikazi said:
Messing around yesterday, either my chip is a complete dog or I'm really screwing things up. I tried some overclocking with Ryzen Master. I couldn't complete a CB20 run at 4.3 all core at even 1.3875v. I dialed things back to 1.35, and clocked the chiplets separately. The best I could do was 4.35 GHz on the good chiplet and 4.25 GHz on the bad chiplet. Anything higher will not finish a CB20 run. I then ran Prime 95 at those settings and the computer rebooted after about 5 minutes. Also, temps are completely fine at all of these settings. Never out of the 60s. What am I doing wrong?
Looks like you got GoldChain shitlet and he got your good chiplet. Kidding aside, try OCing individual cores in Ryzen Master to see which one is limiting you plus figure out which CCD you can OC more. It maybe just one limiting core or CCD. One Chiplet I can OC to around 4.3x and the other 4.5x.

https://hardforum.com/threads/manually-overclocking-ryzen-2-3900x.1986951/
 
kamikazi said:
Messing around yesterday, either my chip is a complete dog or I'm really screwing things up. I tried some overclocking with Ryzen Master. I couldn't complete a CB20 run at 4.3 all core at even 1.3875v. I dialed things back to 1.35, and clocked the chiplets separately. The best I could do was 4.35 GHz on the good chiplet and 4.25 GHz on the bad chiplet. Anything higher will not finish a CB20 run. I then ran Prime 95 at those settings and the computer rebooted after about 5 minutes. Also, temps are completely fine at all of these settings. Never out of the 60s. What am I doing wrong?
When I get home from work ill try and post some tips and just some general rules I followed when trying to push my chip. I am not sure that I am doing it right... but its working ok so far. I have trying really hard to get stable at 4.6ghz even on just on set of cores and its not happening even at crazy voltages. It appears my chip hits some kind of power usage threshold and shits the bed. Raising my voltage just brings it to that envelope quicker, doesn't really seem to help with the OC much. One thing I like about my board is it has an AMD overclocking voltage setting that lets me dial it up and down by .1mv so I can do 1.34 or 1.35 and it kind helps me keep it on the lower end of what I think is acceptable for voltage.

I recently installed the newest Beta Bios for my MEG ACE x570 and really didnt see any difference in PBO or any of that junk.

I think there is something to be explored with the way that the BIOS is telling the OS what the fastest core is, and the preferred power preferences which the setting name escapes me right now. But I have tried to use Ryzen master, and its idea of stable is a joke. It wont finish Cinabench R20 with Ryzen master stable. So I have no idea what its doing to determine that.

Just from what I have seen you should be able to get a R20 run out of 1.325v at a 43x multi, I think 1.35v all core is too high for anything under 4.35ghz , again this is relating back to that total power window I am seeing with my chip. So once the chip fully loads up, there is some voltage magic happening behind the scenes that I just cannot figure out. Everything gives a slightly different read and the pins on the board do not explain how the chip is using the voltage its being given. One of the biggest things that was causing my OC to fail for the CPU wasnt the CPU at all, it turned out I was having some issues with Memory and timings. I have some G-Skill Trident 4233 19 19 19 36 the RBG kind. Which is B Die. I dial it back to 3800 and set my Fabric to 1900, ANYTHING over 1900 on my fabric causes weird crashes, and anything under 1700 with higher ram speeds will also cause my system to crash. So I am not sure if its a total golden silicon situation or if its all about finding the perfect balance of timings/stability. XMP isnt worth using unless your kit is a 3200 or 3600 kit. The sub timings be set to auto are just garbage most times. I used the Ryzen D-Ram Calculator to get a good baseline and then sort of tweaked to stability.

I guess kind of for testing, I would set your fabric to something reasonable like 1800 and ram to 3600, it looks like your Fabric was around 1866 or something in that higher range. Also try 16 , 16, 16 across the board on those times you listed above. I notice your running cl16 with 15tras and 15 row timings. I have never had luck with my CL timing being higher than my refresh timings, I dont know how Ryzen would judge that latency wise or how the controller reacts. Row cycle time should be good around 42 to 46 i would think at those speeds. Or get the Ryzen D-Ram calc and try that out and see where fast puts you.


Also just make sure PBO is off, mine was on auto and it was actually lowering my CB scores with whatever my bois was doing with it. I also disable Cool and Quite.


This is GoldChain btw... Just for whatever reason I have two accounts... and didnt realize it lol
 
thesmokingman said:
It's a lot easier using 1004 bios and doing it in bios.
I just don't have that luxury with my aging Crosshair 6 Hero motherboard hence the Ryzen Master. I don't expect 1.0.0.4 bios until late this November for this motherboard, ASUS just released 7601 bios which is 1.0.0.3 ABBA 2nd edition for her. The performance difference when using manual OCing was just not worth it, fun but no significant difference for me in the end. I will in the future play around more since it is fun plus a few cooling tricks I will be using as well. Hopefully with an up to data AGESA bios.
 
dawnn said:
I think there is something to be explored with the way that the BIOS is telling the OS what the fastest core is, and the preferred power preferences which the setting name escapes me right now. But I have tried to use Ryzen master, and its idea of stable is a joke. It wont finish Cinabench R20 with Ryzen master stable. So I have no idea what its doing to determine that.
Ignore what RM says are the preferred cores. I found it to be completely wrong. The starred/preferred ccx were my weakest, smh.
 
thesmokingman said:
Ignore what RM says are the preferred cores. I found it to be completely wrong. The starred/preferred ccx were my weakest, smh.
Yeah I think AMD and Microsoft still have some work to do with regard to scheduling priority for cores.
 
dawnn said:
When I get home from work ill try and post some tips and just some general rules I followed when trying to push my chip. I am not sure that I am doing it right... but its working ok so far. I have trying really hard to get stable at 4.6ghz even on just on set of cores and its not happening even at crazy voltages. It appears my chip hits some kind of power usage threshold and shits the bed. Raising my voltage just brings it to that envelope quicker, doesn't really seem to help with the OC much. One thing I like about my board is it has an AMD overclocking voltage setting that lets me dial it up and down by .1mv so I can do 1.34 or 1.35 and it kind helps me keep it on the lower end of what I think is acceptable for voltage.

I recently installed the newest Beta Bios for my MEG ACE x570 and really didnt see any difference in PBO or any of that junk.

I think there is something to be explored with the way that the BIOS is telling the OS what the fastest core is, and the preferred power preferences which the setting name escapes me right now. But I have tried to use Ryzen master, and its idea of stable is a joke. It wont finish Cinabench R20 with Ryzen master stable. So I have no idea what its doing to determine that.

Just from what I have seen you should be able to get a R20 run out of 1.325v at a 43x multi, I think 1.35v all core is too high for anything under 4.35ghz , again this is relating back to that total power window I am seeing with my chip. So once the chip fully loads up, there is some voltage magic happening behind the scenes that I just cannot figure out. Everything gives a slightly different read and the pins on the board do not explain how the chip is using the voltage its being given. One of the biggest things that was causing my OC to fail for the CPU wasnt the CPU at all, it turned out I was having some issues with Memory and timings. I have some G-Skill Trident 4233 19 19 19 36 the RBG kind. Which is B Die. I dial it back to 3800 and set my Fabric to 1900, ANYTHING over 1900 on my fabric causes weird crashes, and anything under 1700 with higher ram speeds will also cause my system to crash. So I am not sure if its a total golden silicon situation or if its all about finding the perfect balance of timings/stability. XMP isnt worth using unless your kit is a 3200 or 3600 kit. The sub timings be set to auto are just garbage most times. I used the Ryzen D-Ram Calculator to get a good baseline and then sort of tweaked to stability.

I guess kind of for testing, I would set your fabric to something reasonable like 1800 and ram to 3600, it looks like your Fabric was around 1866 or something in that higher range. Also try 16 , 16, 16 across the board on those times you listed above. I notice your running cl16 with 15tras and 15 row timings. I have never had luck with my CL timing being higher than my refresh timings, I dont know how Ryzen would judge that latency wise or how the controller reacts. Row cycle time should be good around 42 to 46 i would think at those speeds. Or get the Ryzen D-Ram calc and try that out and see where fast puts you.


Also just make sure PBO is off, mine was on auto and it was actually lowering my CB scores with whatever my bois was doing with it. I also disable Cool and Quite.


This is GoldChain btw... Just for whatever reason I have two accounts... and didnt realize it lol
Thanks for the info and your time. Hopefully, I'll be able to mess around with it tonight. I think the memory controller on mine is weak. I shouldn't need the voltage I'm using for the RAM. It's B Die spec'd at 4000 19-19-19-39 at 1.35v. Someone else mentioned that 16-15-15-32 is an odd timing. Maybe I'll make it 16-16-16-32.
 
I am going to do some SMT testing and core preference testing tonight, ill let you know how that turns out too.
 
Can confirm SMT totally not worth dickin with. Chip still wouldnt get stable over 4.6 with 1.4+ volts
 
kamikazi said:
Thanks for the info and your time. Hopefully, I'll be able to mess around with it tonight. I think the memory controller on mine is weak. I shouldn't need the voltage I'm using for the RAM. It's B Die spec'd at 4000 19-19-19-39 at 1.35v. Someone else mentioned that 16-15-15-32 is an odd timing. Maybe I'll make it 16-16-16-32.
I feel a little stupid now. I changed RAM timings to 16-16-16-32 and still got horrible performance. So, I went back in and removed the -.1 offset from core voltage. I guess I though Ryzen Master was taking care of this, but I guess not, because I got further. I set voltage to 1.325 in Ryzen Master. Now, I can get the sh!tlet to 4.3 and the chiplet to 4.425 and pass Cinebench. However, with the sh!tlet at 4.3, and the chiplet from 4.35 up to 4.425, I get the same score 7655. Still seems crappy compared to the other chips mentioned in this thread.
 
kamikazi said:
I feel a little stupid now. I changed RAM timings to 16-16-16-32 and still got horrible performance. So, I went back in and removed the -.1 offset from core voltage. I guess I though Ryzen Master was taking care of this, but I guess not, because I got further. I set voltage to 1.325 in Ryzen Master. Now, I can get the sh!tlet to 4.3 and the chiplet to 4.425 and pass Cinebench. However, with the sh!tlet at 4.3, and the chiplet from 4.35 up to 4.425, I get the same score 7655. Still seems crappy compared to the other chips mentioned in this thread.
You try just setting the multi / voltage in the bios? Or do you exclusively OC in RM?
 
dawnn said:
You try just setting the multi / voltage in the bios? Or do you exclusively OC in RM?
I've mainly been using RM. I did try the BIOS a couple times, but there's lots of settings in there I don't understand at this point. OC enhancer stuff like that.
 
Hey all, i had to join this forum just so i could take part in this discussion, and hopefully get some help from you guys as you certainly know more about this than me!

My intel says went tits up last week. I had to scramble to build a new system as its a workstation, and i didnt want to be down to long, potentially turning away work. After all the good things i heard about the new Ryzen stuff, i decided to go AMD this time. I ended up with a similar setup to GoldChain...

3950x
MSI MEG ACE
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series F4-3200C16Q-64GVK

Iv only had the system running for 2 days. I had a bunch of issues getting my 3 gpus to show up in windows, and realized the m2 drive in slot 1 was the problem. I can get 3 gpus with an m2 in slot 2, but not an m2 in slot 2 and 3... i guess im at the lanes limit there as the 3rd GPU disappears from windows. For now, since this board only offers a measly 4 sata ports, i opted to remove 1 GPU so i could run the 2 m2 drives instead. Once i finally got things working, and started setting up windows, i noticed the idle temp was rather high, averaging in the high 40s. I googled and that lead me here to this thread.

My previous system was an i7 5960x. It OC'd realy well, but ill admit im pretty dumb when it comes to OCing. I was handheld by a more season Asus user for the most part, and he helped me dial it in, showed me what to change, etc. So here I am now, being forced into AMD land, and i have no idea what alot of this stuff is.

Goldchain says hes doing his adjustments in BIOS, and thats how i prefer to work as well. I did poke around in there briefly after looking thru this thread, and i did do 1 adjustment by using the Offset Voltage mode to reduce the voltage by 0.2. That definitely helped with the temps, and right now, HWInfo is telling me im in the mid 30s. Iv only barely started to install apps and what not, so i havent put the system under any kind of stress testing yet, but before i start doing that, i was hoping you guys could help me get things set up to where they should be, as reading not only here, but elsewhere, that MOST of the bios settings are way off from where they should be.

I see a couple screenshots of RM above, and looking at them, i see alot of values that look like some of the terms i remember seeing in the bios. Is it possible to take one of those screenshots and just transpose those values into my own bios? Is everything labelled the same? Im sure i wouldnt shoot for the moon right off the bat though. Actually my intent for this system wasnt to overclock it since iv read there isnt much headroom in these CPUS as it is. I think if i was able to hit 4.3 id be very happy, but if i was using anything above as a guide, i would work my way up to that.

Either way, since this is Goldchains thread, and he had realy good results, im hoping he can help me out and give me some pointers here, but im open to suggestions from everyone! But remember, this is all new to me, so im sure ill need a bit of hand holding to work my way thru it.

Thanks in advance! Looking forward to taming this board a bit!
 
eikon said:
Hey all, i had to join this forum just so i could take part in this discussion, and hopefully get some help from you guys as you certainly know more about this than me!

My intel says went tits up last week. I had to scramble to build a new system as its a workstation, and i didnt want to be down to long, potentially turning away work. After all the good things i heard about the new Ryzen stuff, i decided to go AMD this time. I ended up with a similar setup to GoldChain...

3950x
MSI MEG ACE
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series F4-3200C16Q-64GVK

Iv only had the system running for 2 days. I had a bunch of issues getting my 3 gpus to show up in windows, and realized the m2 drive in slot 1 was the problem. I can get 3 gpus with an m2 in slot 2, but not an m2 in slot 2 and 3... i guess im at the lanes limit there as the 3rd GPU disappears from windows. For now, since this board only offers a measly 4 sata ports, i opted to remove 1 GPU so i could run the 2 m2 drives instead. Once i finally got things working, and started setting up windows, i noticed the idle temp was rather high, averaging in the high 40s. I googled and that lead me here to this thread.

My previous system was an i7 5960x. It OC'd realy well, but ill admit im pretty dumb when it comes to OCing. I was handheld by a more season Asus user for the most part, and he helped me dial it in, showed me what to change, etc. So here I am now, being forced into AMD land, and i have no idea what alot of this stuff is.

Goldchain says hes doing his adjustments in BIOS, and thats how i prefer to work as well. I did poke around in there briefly after looking thru this thread, and i did do 1 adjustment by using the Offset Voltage mode to reduce the voltage by 0.2. That definitely helped with the temps, and right now, HWInfo is telling me im in the mid 30s. Iv only barely started to install apps and what not, so i havent put the system under any kind of stress testing yet, but before i start doing that, i was hoping you guys could help me get things set up to where they should be, as reading not only here, but elsewhere, that MOST of the bios settings are way off from where they should be.

I see a couple screenshots of RM above, and looking at them, i see alot of values that look like some of the terms i remember seeing in the bios. Is it possible to take one of those screenshots and just transpose those values into my own bios? Is everything labelled the same? Im sure i wouldnt shoot for the moon right off the bat though. Actually my intent for this system wasnt to overclock it since iv read there isnt much headroom in these CPUS as it is. I think if i was able to hit 4.3 id be very happy, but if i was using anything above as a guide, i would work my way up to that.

Either way, since this is Goldchains thread, and he had realy good results, im hoping he can help me out and give me some pointers here, but im open to suggestions from everyone! But remember, this is all new to me, so im sure ill need a bit of hand holding to work my way thru it.

Thanks in advance! Looking forward to taming this board a bit!
the bios settings may be labeled differently but you should be able to infer what is what. re overclocking, just turn on PBO and call it a day, especially since you said its a workstation you rely on for work. and make sure you run some stress tests before using it for whatever work it is.
 
