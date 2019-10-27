AMD Ryzen 9 3900x Voltage Confusion

When I get home from work ill try and post some tips and just some general rules I followed when trying to push my chip. I am not sure that I am doing it right... but its working ok so far. I have trying really hard to get stable at 4.6ghz even on just on set of cores and its not happening even at crazy voltages. It appears my chip hits some kind of power usage threshold and shits the bed. Raising my voltage just brings it to that envelope quicker, doesn't really seem to help with the OC much. One thing I like about my board is it has an AMD overclocking voltage setting that lets me dial it up and down by .1mv so I can do 1.34 or 1.35 and it kind helps me keep it on the lower end of what I think is acceptable for voltage.



I recently installed the newest Beta Bios for my MEG ACE x570 and really didnt see any difference in PBO or any of that junk.



I think there is something to be explored with the way that the BIOS is telling the OS what the fastest core is, and the preferred power preferences which the setting name escapes me right now. But I have tried to use Ryzen master, and its idea of stable is a joke. It wont finish Cinabench R20 with Ryzen master stable. So I have no idea what its doing to determine that.



Just from what I have seen you should be able to get a R20 run out of 1.325v at a 43x multi, I think 1.35v all core is too high for anything under 4.35ghz , again this is relating back to that total power window I am seeing with my chip. So once the chip fully loads up, there is some voltage magic happening behind the scenes that I just cannot figure out. Everything gives a slightly different read and the pins on the board do not explain how the chip is using the voltage its being given. One of the biggest things that was causing my OC to fail for the CPU wasnt the CPU at all, it turned out I was having some issues with Memory and timings. I have some G-Skill Trident 4233 19 19 19 36 the RBG kind. Which is B Die. I dial it back to 3800 and set my Fabric to 1900, ANYTHING over 1900 on my fabric causes weird crashes, and anything under 1700 with higher ram speeds will also cause my system to crash. So I am not sure if its a total golden silicon situation or if its all about finding the perfect balance of timings/stability. XMP isnt worth using unless your kit is a 3200 or 3600 kit. The sub timings be set to auto are just garbage most times. I used the Ryzen D-Ram Calculator to get a good baseline and then sort of tweaked to stability.



I guess kind of for testing, I would set your fabric to something reasonable like 1800 and ram to 3600, it looks like your Fabric was around 1866 or something in that higher range. Also try 16 , 16, 16 across the board on those times you listed above. I notice your running cl16 with 15tras and 15 row timings. I have never had luck with my CL timing being higher than my refresh timings, I dont know how Ryzen would judge that latency wise or how the controller reacts. Row cycle time should be good around 42 to 46 i would think at those speeds. Or get the Ryzen D-Ram calc and try that out and see where fast puts you.





Also just make sure PBO is off, mine was on auto and it was actually lowering my CB scores with whatever my bois was doing with it. I also disable Cool and Quite.





This is GoldChain btw... Just for whatever reason I have two accounts... and didnt realize it lol