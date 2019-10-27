AMD Ryzen 9 3900x Voltage Confusion

Hey all, long time lurker, rare poster here.
So I am very confused in terms of a "Safe" all core voltage for my 3900x. Quick look to Google suggests 1.325 has been reported by AMD as a "Safe" but I cannot find this on any AMD articles or really any kind of review / overclock review. So I am hoping some of the more in the know folks here would have a better idea of where I can lock this in at.
That being said I feel like I have a very very solid chip here. I am able to do 4.5ghz all core at about 1.325v ( bios and mobo seem to fluctuate a bit over depending on load and vdroop). Here is a screen shot of some CB20 scores I have hit and my current all core config that I have played over 10 hours of Call of Duty and Battle Field with. Everything feels rock solid.
My current set up - MSI MEG Ace x570, G Skill F4-4266C19-8GTZR ( gotta love that Samsung B die) , Gigabyte PCIe 4.0 SSD, MSI Duke RTX 2080ti (only relevant to this because its in my water loop) - Full EK Water loop with a 360mm rad.
When I timed out my ram I did use the Ryzen timing tool, but I did tweak down some of the timings just a touch, nothing major. Bios seems to be forcing T2 even though T1 is selected, may need a little more voltage on the ram side of things currently sitting at 1.42 which is well below what it could run at. I have noticed that my ram times play a very significant role in this CPU's overall performance. The tighter the timings and the closer to 1900 or higher on the fabric the better.
So based on this I am wondering if anyone else has any info with regard to how much voltage I can push through the chip and get a few years out of it? The gains vrs heat might be more significant if I can hit 4.6 all core but I haven't tired due to fear of damaging the fabric or something with too much juice. Let me know what your thoughts are!
