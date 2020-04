Chiming in here, i have a 31.5" (32") 1440p VA monitor and the resolution is borderline acceptable.When you lean back in your chair with a controller and play some more arcade based titles it's fine, great even especially with the lack of any backlight bleed or glow ( well, lets not talk about response times ok) But if you are sat upright even with the monitor pushed back a bit further than you would a 24" 1080p screen, being productive, your sensing very thin horizontal black lines between the pixels.. that is to say there isn't enough pixels for the size imoIt's not terrible at all it's passable, but a few more ppi would go a long way.I tend to run with the sharpness increased a notch and with some extra AA on my fonts. For gaming at a distance on a deep desk im sure it will be fine .. But remember pushing a big screen too far away your starting to ask yourself why you got a big desktop screen in the first place when it starts to look like a 27" screen in your FOV.hope that helps.