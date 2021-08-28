3080 tuf repairs

I have a 3080 tuf that is giving me fits. The card had been working fine for months with the exception of the ram getting hot. I don't think that is really a problem with this actual card...just the 3080 itself.



So, I decided to install a Bykski full cover waterblock on the card. I got everything dissembled and put back together with all new pads. I even used Gelid pads for the ram. So good so far. Then I put it on my machine and started to work it, everything was working well. Temps stayed cool. Then I upped the ram OC and pffft. Nothing. Brought the clocks back down and nothing. Tried to reboot the machine and nothing so long as that card was installed. Shimmied another machine over close to the tubes and got it to boot with the GPU installed as a secondary GPU. GPU-Z didn't even really recognize the card; told me it had the same ram is the primary, sometimes it said it was a 3080, sometimes it was unknown. It really depended on the boot. So I sat it for a few days to work on my other problems.



Then, I got the standard heatsink and fan system back out and mounted it back on to make it a bit more portable to other systems. Nothing looked out of place on the card as I took the waterblock off. Put the card back into my system as the primary card, fired it up and worked great. GPU-Z showed me a Asus with GDDR6X ram, etc. Next morning it won't boot as a primary card.



I contacted ASUS and they told me I have no warranty (second hand). I sent it in anyway. Yesterday they came back with the fee to fix it...only $1100. Sorry, $1100 is more than the MSRP of the stinking card. What is with that?! re there other options?