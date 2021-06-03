3080 Ti EVGA Notify Queue

The 3080 Ti launches in about 8 hours. Are you ready?
EVGA is allowing EVGA ELITE members 24 hour priority access to the notify queue for the 3080 Ti. What that means is at 9am eastern, the product pages will appear with a link that says auto notify, in which you enter your name and email and you are then put in the queue to receive an email to purchase the card when allocation is ready for your spot in line.
To do this, you MUST be an EVGA elite member. You can see the details here, but if you have purchased an evga card and registered it in the past few years, you are probably eligible and you should sign up! It is free, no catches! Once you sign up, you also have a 'spin the wheel' perk where you can win a prize or discount coupon.
Further, be logged in before 9am eastern.
Further #2, the email you use to sign up must be the same email on your evga account that is logged in, or you will not be able to sign up.
The skus for the cards that should be available for notify queue tomorrow are:
12g-p5-3959-kr = 3080ti xc3 hydro copper
12g-p5-3958-kr = 3080ti xc3 hybrid
12g-p5-3955-kr = 3080ti xc3 ultra
12g-p5-3969-kr = 3080ti ftw3 hydro copper
12g-p5-3968-kr = 3080ti ftw3 hybrid
12g-p5-3967-kr = 3080ti ftw3 ultra
Some time between now and 9am eastern the product pages should appear. At 9am, the notify button will appear when you refresh. You should be able to sign up for as many as you like, but one at a time, so figure out your priority order.
Once you are in the queue, you sit back and wait. Depending how quick you were, it could be days or months before your allocation. You pay nothing until then, and if you don't checkout in the timeframe after your notify email, the queue will move on and pass you by. You can verify you are in queue by clicking here while logged in.
Lastly, if you do get called to checkout, you can use my associate code to save 3% on your purchase. Code is 5LLROQQODYDNZLH. I do get some EVGA bucks in return when someone uses my code (full disclosure).
Good luck everyone! I will be updating this thread in the morning if there are any changes. Feel free to post related info and discuss this, but please keep unrelated posts out of this thread!
