3080 Ti @ $1299 ???

I just reserved a Gigabyte 3080 Ti VISION at MC @ $1299... I'm now reading about next gen nvidia / amd cards are going to drop later this year, do y'all think it is still a good time to buy a 3080 Ti at that price? Or maybe a 4070 @ $800 that is as fast as a 3080 Ti will be release soon?

On a side note... Any problem with the Gigabyte Vision version of the 3080 Ti? It's 2-300 bucks cheaper than other 3080 Ti at MC.

https://www.microcenter.com/product..._Triple-Fan_12GB_GDDR6X_PCIe_40_Graphics_Card

I don't think it's going to be "soon." I would think at least 4-6 months. I saw MC has 3060Tis for $599 that should keep things going if you want a new card but don't want to spend a lot of money.
 
