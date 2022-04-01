3080 Ti @ $1299 ???

I just reserved a Gigabyte 3080 Ti VISION at MC @ $1299... I'm now reading about next gen nvidia / amd cards are going to drop later this year, do y'all think it is still a good time to buy a 3080 Ti at that price? Or maybe a 4070 @ $800 that is as fast as a 3080 Ti will be release soon?On a side note... Any problem with the Gigabyte Vision version of the 3080 Ti? It's 2-300 bucks cheaper than other 3080 Ti at MC.