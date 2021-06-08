Just like I did with the 3080 Ti launch, I'm making this thread to discuss the 3070 Ti EVGA notify queue. I'm going to keep it locked until the night before! Information is tentative; any major changes and I will post a thread update in addition to correcting the OP. First, a refresher:
The 3070 Ti launches
in about 8 hours June 10th. Are you ready?
EVGA is allowing EVGA ELITE members 24 hour priority access to the notify queue for the 3070 Ti. What that means is at 9am eastern June 10th, the product pages will appear with a link that says auto notify, in which you enter your name and email and you are then put in the queue to receive an email to purchase the card when allocation is ready for your spot in line.
To do this, you MUST be an EVGA elite member. You can see the details here, but if you have purchased an evga card and registered it in the past few years, you are probably eligible and you should sign up! It is free, no catches! Once you sign up, you also have a 'spin the wheel' perk where you can win a prize or discount coupon.
Further, be logged in before 9am eastern.
Further #2, the email you use to sign up must be the same email on your evga account that is logged in, or you will not be able to sign up.
The skus for the cards that should be available for notify queue tomorrow are:
08G-P5-3785-KL = 3070ti xc3 ultra
08G-P5-3797-KL = 3070ti ftw3 ultra
Some time between now and 9am eastern June 10th, the product pages should appear. At 9am, the notify button will appear when you refresh. You should be able to sign up for as many as you like, but one at a time, so figure out your priority order.
******HAVE ONLY 1 EVGA TAB OPEN AT A TIME*****
Notify pop up will look like this (you can 'practice' on existing 30 series gpus on the evga website):
Once you are in the queue, you sit back and wait. Depending how quick you were, it could be days or months before your allocation. You pay nothing until then, and if you don't checkout in the timeframe after your notify email, the queue will move on and pass you by. You can verify you are in queue by clicking here while logged in.
Lastly, if you do get called to checkout, you can use my associate code to save 3% on your purchase. Click HERE to preload the code into your cart or enter it manually 5LLROQQODYDNZLH. I do get some EVGA bucks in return when someone uses my code (full disclosure). A sincere thank you to anyone who uses my code.
Good luck everyone! I will be updating this thread in the morning if there are any changes. Feel free to post related info and discuss this, but please keep unrelated posts out of this thread!
TRACK QUEUE PROGRESS HERE: https://www.element35gaming.com/
***********Now, if we learned anything from the 3080 Ti launch, EXPECT THE WEBSITE TO CRASH. EVGA's site is known for going down under severe load caused by everyone refreshing. The site will load in eventually, but it may take hours before it is fully functional again. In this time, the site may come back for a moment at a time, sometimes just long enough to get in the notify queue.
The 3070 Ti launches
EVGA is allowing EVGA ELITE members 24 hour priority access to the notify queue for the 3070 Ti. What that means is at 9am eastern June 10th, the product pages will appear with a link that says auto notify, in which you enter your name and email and you are then put in the queue to receive an email to purchase the card when allocation is ready for your spot in line.
To do this, you MUST be an EVGA elite member. You can see the details here, but if you have purchased an evga card and registered it in the past few years, you are probably eligible and you should sign up! It is free, no catches! Once you sign up, you also have a 'spin the wheel' perk where you can win a prize or discount coupon.
Further, be logged in before 9am eastern.
Further #2, the email you use to sign up must be the same email on your evga account that is logged in, or you will not be able to sign up.
The skus for the cards that should be available for notify queue tomorrow are:
08G-P5-3785-KL = 3070ti xc3 ultra
08G-P5-3797-KL = 3070ti ftw3 ultra
Some time between now and 9am eastern June 10th, the product pages should appear. At 9am, the notify button will appear when you refresh. You should be able to sign up for as many as you like, but one at a time, so figure out your priority order.
******HAVE ONLY 1 EVGA TAB OPEN AT A TIME*****
Notify pop up will look like this (you can 'practice' on existing 30 series gpus on the evga website):
Once you are in the queue, you sit back and wait. Depending how quick you were, it could be days or months before your allocation. You pay nothing until then, and if you don't checkout in the timeframe after your notify email, the queue will move on and pass you by. You can verify you are in queue by clicking here while logged in.
Lastly, if you do get called to checkout, you can use my associate code to save 3% on your purchase. Click HERE to preload the code into your cart or enter it manually 5LLROQQODYDNZLH. I do get some EVGA bucks in return when someone uses my code (full disclosure). A sincere thank you to anyone who uses my code.
Good luck everyone! I will be updating this thread in the morning if there are any changes. Feel free to post related info and discuss this, but please keep unrelated posts out of this thread!
TRACK QUEUE PROGRESS HERE: https://www.element35gaming.com/
***********Now, if we learned anything from the 3080 Ti launch, EXPECT THE WEBSITE TO CRASH. EVGA's site is known for going down under severe load caused by everyone refreshing. The site will load in eventually, but it may take hours before it is fully functional again. In this time, the site may come back for a moment at a time, sometimes just long enough to get in the notify queue.