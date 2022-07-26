3070/6800? TI/XT?

I see videos on Youtube comparing the 3070 to the 6700, but I thought the 6800 was the direct comparison. I feel hesitant to get the 3070 because it only has 8GB or ram, which will affect its long-term viability.

I thought the 6800 was a 1440p card, but I see people saying the 6700 is. I want 120FPS in new AAA games, I don't care much about Ray Tracing. Is a 3060TI or 6700XT enough for 120Hz 1440p gaming? (on a 3900X).

Or do I need a 6800 or 3070? I don't plan on moving to 4K in the next couple years at least. Right now I am using a RTX 2070 and I feel like its lagging a lot in multiplayer games like Planetside2, StarWars Battlegrounds, and Halo Infinite barely gets over 60FPS and usually less than that.

What do you think? I wanted to wait for the new 4000 series, but it looks like even if it came out, I probably wouldn't get a chance to get one till next year.

Thanks