2kW+ PSU options?

Looking at upgrading from quad Turing GPUs to quad 3090s and having a little trouble finding a PSU which can handle the load. I'd really like to avoid dual supplies if possible.
The EVGA Supernova 2000 looks nice, but 2kW doesn't leave a lot of overhead for anything beyond the GPUs. Did the 2200 ever make it to North America?
