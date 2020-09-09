2kW+ PSU options?

T

Thunderdolt

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
600
Looking at upgrading from quad Turing GPUs to quad 3090s and having a little trouble finding a PSU which can handle the load. I'd really like to avoid dual supplies if possible.

The EVGA Supernova 2000 looks nice, but 2kW doesn't leave a lot of overhead for anything beyond the GPUs. Did the 2200 ever make it to North America?
 
