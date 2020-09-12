27" 1080 Eye strain relief productivity monitor

My previous attempt to find reviews for great1440p 32" productivity monitor doesn't go so well. So I now look for 27" 1080p dual monitor setup. I want 1080p because I sit 3+ feet away from monitor and 1440p for 27" native text just too small. While there are plenty of 27" 1080p monitors all around, reviews are scarce as well. Can someone point me to good 27" monitor for eye strian relief productivity monitor (brand and model)?



What I am looking for in a monitor are (listing from most important feature to least):



1080p (because I sit 3+ feet away)

no PWM

Great glare performance, matt screen with heavier AG coating preferred ( the monitor is going to a bright room near big glass door with afternoon sun)

IPS or VA

no curve screen

RGB sub-pix format

true 8 bit without FRC or better

good backlight with good color reproduction and eye relief

<$250

SRGB color space

low blue light



Mostly for text and graphics.



So far, the only review that I found that is promising is: HP27f at rtings.com. I am sure Dell, Benq, ASUS or LG must have something that is better than HP just that I can't find much useful reviews regarding glare performance and pixel format. Dell has S, SE and P series monitor at 27" 1080p. Many Asus monitors seem to have light AG coating so bright room maybe a problem. Can someone share their experience and/or reviews on monitor that fits above requirements?