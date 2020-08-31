New work monitor for an old work computer

Good day fellow [H]ardForumers,



I am back to working onsite rather than at home. My onsite monitor is 1440x900 and is small. I brought in my own personal Samsung SyncMaster 275t+ (27", 1920x1200, around $900 back in 2008) for a couple days back in early March before we were all sent home to work, and I feel I was able to work more efficiently due to scrolling much less often. Comparing data without so much scrolling keeps my brain focused and helps in decision making. Also, something about the screen seemed easier on the eyes during extended periods of work. It's a high end monitor, but I'm not sure I have the vocabulary/jargon to describe why it seems better. I would love to bring that monitor back to work and leave it there, but I use it often at home to do personal finance, online shopping, and other home-related work.



Is there a comparable monitor on the market today that I could convince my employer to buy?



Here's my limitations:

First, finding a 27" 1920x1200 monitor seems difficult. Is there a similar but not exact size at around 1200 pixels tall?

Also, the computer I have at work has integrated graphics, and the blue VGA output is the only output. Is there a way to adapt that to allow a newer monitor that does not have a VGA input? I view mostly data on spreadsheets and reports and all sorts of communication software, so having extremely powerful video processing isn't important, although we do often have multi-member virtual meetings on Microsoft Teams, which sometimes has live videos from multiple sources, and sometimes our trainings are in 1080p video.



I'm afraid to go too high in resolution because I don't want to lean in and/or squint. I'm afraid to go too low because I want to view a lot of data without scrolling. 1200-1440 pixels tall would be ideal if the monitor was around 27". Also, any technology that keeps the monitor easy on the eyes helps. I usually use dark or reduced blue themes when available because of this, but I was meaning more quality hardware to keep the image clean and accurate. There are often days when I spend over 8 hours on my work screen, so I want something that'll be easy on me while allowing me to be productive.



I do not want dual monitors, and I'd likely not be approved to buy them anyway.



Do any of you have good ideas for what to buy?