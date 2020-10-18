2080ti Pricing?

Trying to comprehend this. Back in February of 2019 I was building my daughter a computer and purchased a 2080Ti from Newegg for $1,299.99 - GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING OC 11G Graphics Card, 3 x WINDFORCE Fans, 11GB 352-Bit GDDR6, GV-N208TGAMING OC-11GC.
Today the same card on Newegg costs $1,649.99 and ships from a seller in China. This is considering that 30 series nVidia cards are already on sale. How is this possible?
