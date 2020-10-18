2080ti Pricing?

Trying to comprehend this. Back in February of 2019 I was building my daughter a computer and purchased a 2080Ti from Newegg for $1,299.99 - GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GAMING OC 11G Graphics Card, 3 x WINDFORCE Fans, 11GB 352-Bit GDDR6, GV-N208TGAMING OC-11GC.

Today the same card on Newegg costs $1,649.99 and ships from a seller in China. This is considering that 30 series nVidia cards are already on sale. How is this possible?
 
undertaker2k8

Get an evga B stock , they have them for 749 or less at times and use the discount in my signature EW8YQ1F2NJ45F0K. It is possible because NV fucked us over very very badly being a vapor launch of the 3080. Or rent something from a big box retailer for the holidays and return in Jan when hopefully things are much better.

Or get one locally, I sold mine for 7xx few weeks back and I still see CL postings around the 700-900 mark. You can hope that Oct 28/29 change things in a big way once Navi 2 and 3070 come out but there are armies of bots waiting for them already.
 
