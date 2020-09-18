$200 upgrade from a 1070?

I have a Gigabyte G1 Gaming 1070 that I bought because it was cheap last year. Just over $200 shipped. My current box, it's actually one of the bottlenecks being it's a R5 3600 system. I don't game nearly enough to justify more than $200, and I could buy a used 2080 TI right now if I really wanted to. it would just be really, really stupid.. I game at 1080P 60hz but I might go 1440P with a new monitor soon. I game only once in a while really. Is there a $200 card now that will be a worthwhile jump? A monitor might better come first but I don't want to let old faithful go into retirement just yet. It's a Syncmaster B2230 I've had for 7 years