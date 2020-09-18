$200 upgrade from a 1070?

M

matt167

Gawd
Joined
Dec 18, 2016
Messages
922
I have a Gigabyte G1 Gaming 1070 that I bought because it was cheap last year. Just over $200 shipped. My current box, it's actually one of the bottlenecks being it's a R5 3600 system. I don't game nearly enough to justify more than $200, and I could buy a used 2080 TI right now if I really wanted to. it would just be really, really stupid.. I game at 1080P 60hz but I might go 1440P with a new monitor soon. I game only once in a while really. Is there a $200 card now that will be a worthwhile jump? A monitor might better come first but I don't want to let old faithful go into retirement just yet. It's a Syncmaster B2230 I've had for 7 years
 
M

Mylex

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 30, 2018
Messages
457
matt167 said:
I have a Gigabyte G1 Gaming 1070 that I bought because it was cheap last year. Just over $200 shipped. My current box, it's actually one of the bottlenecks being it's a R5 3600 system. I don't game nearly enough to justify more than $200, and I could buy a used 2080 TI right now if I really wanted to. it would just be really, really stupid.. I game at 1080P 60hz but I might go 1440P with a new monitor soon. I game only once in a while really. Is there a $200 card now that will be a worthwhile jump? A monitor might better come first but I don't want to let old faithful go into retirement just yet. It's a Syncmaster B2230 I've had for 7 years
Click to expand...
Over your 1070, there is not a $200 option that will provide you with what you are looking for currently. It's upgrade season so let the new lines fleshout so performance will increase at all price points.
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,285
matt167 said:
I have a Gigabyte G1 Gaming 1070 that I bought because it was cheap last year. Just over $200 shipped. My current box, it's actually one of the bottlenecks being it's a R5 3600 system. I don't game nearly enough to justify more than $200, and I could buy a used 2080 TI right now if I really wanted to. it would just be really, really stupid.. I game at 1080P 60hz but I might go 1440P with a new monitor soon. I game only once in a while really. Is there a $200 card now that will be a worthwhile jump? A monitor might better come first but I don't want to let old faithful go into retirement just yet. It's a Syncmaster B2230 I've had for 7 years
Click to expand...
1070 is a great 1080p and decent 1440p card. Nothing under $300 new will replace it. Now if you don't mind pre-owned... then sell your 1070 for $150 and you can probably get a 1080ti or a 2070 for $350.

But honestly, the 1070 is a great card as long as you're not chasing 4K. You need a 1080ti or better for that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top