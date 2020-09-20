What is the best value for money gpu for my systems

L

liverpool4ever

n00b
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
15
Hi,
I have 2 pcs (my teenager boy and the other one for all the rest).
The family pc is B75 , I7-3770, 16GB ram.
My kids pc is H97, I7-4790K, 16GB ram, GTX 1050TI

I was thinking to take the 1050TI to the family pc and buy a newer card for him (2nd hand is an option).

Which do u recommend?
 
D

/dev/null

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 31, 2001
Messages
14,848
liverpool4ever said:
Hi,
I have 2 pcs (my teenager boy and the other one for all the rest).
The family pc is B75 , I7-3770, 16GB ram.
My kids pc is H97, I7-4790K, 16GB ram, GTX 1050TI

I was thinking to take the 1050TI to the family pc and buy a newer card for him (2nd hand is an option).

Which do u recommend?
Click to expand...
What games & resolution do you play?
 
Q

quiktake

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
509
For absolute frames per dollar an AMD 570 4gb is solid medium-high settings at 1080p. About $150
If he is streaming, FTC 1650 super has hardware encoding to take the load off the gpu and cpu, $190.


For 1080p high settings, Get a used thx 1070 $200 0r new rtx 2060ko $250

1440p a used used1080ti at $350, used thx 2070 or new AMD 5700, $300.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top