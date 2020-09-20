What is the best value for money gpu for my systems

liverpool4ever
Hi,
I have 2 pcs (my teenager boy and the other one for all the rest).
The family pc is B75 , I7-3770, 16GB ram.
My kids pc is H97, I7-4790K, 16GB ram, GTX 1050TI
I was thinking to take the 1050TI to the family pc and buy a newer card for him (2nd hand is an option).
Which do u recommend?
