1TB Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD for $99.99 via ebay

Found this 1TB Samsung 980 on ebay for $99.99 Buy-It-Now. Only 4 left at the moment.
The seller's feedback isn't exactly spotless, but nothing serious enough there to be a red flag. One red flag is that these retail at $129.99 MSRP and there's little reason to discount these an entire $30 already. I'm 50/50 on whether these are fake, but my credit card company will go to bat for me so I'm willing to take that chance.
Assuming this is legit, these are DRAM-less w/ HMB but still really friggen fast.
