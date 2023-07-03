12VHPWR connector is dead?

Or so says Igor:

https://www.igorslab.de/en/rest-in-peace-12vhpwr-connector-welcome-12v-2x6-connector/

According to Igor it is slated to be replaced with a new connector (which looks very much like the old connector) called 12V-2×6, and supporting up to 675w.

As far as I am concerned, I am glad to see 12VHPWR go the way of the dodo, but IMHO this thing should never have launched in the first place. it was a design blunder.

All of that said, to me it looks more like a design revision than a new connector, but I am at least happy they are doing something.
 
[Spectre] said:
It should be. It was a terrible design and the components most components used by most companies were total shit. Melted each one I had.
Yikes.

Mine is holding on thus far, but I am concerned that one day I am going to peek in and see molten plastic.
 
Too much power on too small an area with too low quality of materials. I have routinely "over loaded" P Ie 8/6 pin and EPS connectors for years of testing. Never had an issue. These guys? Oof. There is like no margin for error or even, maybe, proper specs.
 
I mean, it really looks like a joke to call it a new connector though.

Old header:

1688360424685.png


New Header:

1688360439287.png



I played a game of "spot the difference", and apart from the "H++" and more rounded pins, I didn't see anyhting.

I was expecting the keying to be different, but it looks exactly the same, so the intent must be for these to be backwards compatible.


Then I got to the dimensions:

Old:

1688360532046.png


New:

1688360549863.png



So, it is dimensioned differently...

This is what I would call a "tolerance stackup exercise and design revision" not a new connector.

I bet they are even backwards compatible...
 
The design itself is fine, but it does not consider its user base, so it is a complete failure of a product.
A simple round of consumer product testing would have pointed that out before it got out of the lab, and I am sad that consumer testing seems to be a thing of the past because the landfills would be saved tons of trash that would otherwise not be there.
 
1688360424685.png

1688360439287.png


1688360532046.png

1688360549863.png


Larger pins that stick out further with a clip that has more of a tactile bite to it, it probably adds an extra penny's worth of copper in there and the problem goes away.
 
Do you know how many leather jackets.that buys?
 
Compatible dimensions, same keying- looks like the only real difference is that the sense pins will be shorter so they won't make a connection unless the plug is fully seated.

Which, uh... Seems like something that should have been accounted for with 12VHPWR to begin with?!? Seems pretty common-sense from an engineering perspective that a connection with sense pins ought to be designed so the sense pins contact last to avoid false positives for "the thing is plugged in" but at least they're fixing it now.
 
