12900KS under volt?

I bought a Pre built Falcon Northwest with a 12900KS. I would like to try and under volt to save on watts were ever i can with out losing any performance when doing encoding or when I am in Houdini trying to cache a Sim. I could do a search but I was looking at you guys to see any good tips or threads that you have book marked that go into detail on how to do this that YOU liked.



12900KS

64GB ddr 5 ram

Asus hero wifi Main Board

Win 10 Pro

(computer ships on the 4th)