12900KS under volt?

E

Epyon

Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2001
Messages
1,000
I bought a Pre built Falcon Northwest with a 12900KS. I would like to try and under volt to save on watts were ever i can with out losing any performance when doing encoding or when I am in Houdini trying to cache a Sim. I could do a search but I was looking at you guys to see any good tips or threads that you have book marked that go into detail on how to do this that YOU liked.

12900KS
64GB ddr 5 ram
Asus hero wifi Main Board
Win 10 Pro
(computer ships on the 4th)
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
29,694
Do they offer it with the regular K over the KS? If you're not going to push every last Mhz out of that setup, save yourself $200 and just buy the regular 12900k instead of the ks, especially if you are just going to tone down the power anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top