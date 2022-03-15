12900k upgrade, some questions

I'm a bit out of the loop. I see the 12900k at Microcenter for $500, so I'm thinking of upgrading from my 8700k, which is nearing 4.5 years old. I have a 2080 RTX and while I don't think it's necessarily bottlenecking my card, I've been noticing some decreased performance in a few games that I can't really attribute to much else...?I have also been considering hosting some game servers for my friends on the side so I figure this would be a pretty futureproof upgrade for a while. I was initially going to do this with the 5950X, but it looks older and overall slower, and also more expensive for the same amount of cores.My only concern is I have a Microatx build inside of a Corsair Air 240:And this is the CPU cooler (it's the front outtake, and I have the lid off of the build so GPU heat doesn't really make it to the CPU cooler much):I have read that it runs quite hot. At stock, is this thing going to be okay in there? Bit worried. At this point, I do have a build that is portable, so I could also just turn it into a full ATX spec, but I'm not sure if it's necessary.