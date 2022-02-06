12700K ram choices?

So I just got this setup up and running, I have a 12700K and an MSI Z690-A DDR4 board. I currently have two choices for RAM here, wondering which way to go is better. I have a G-Skill 2x16 kit that is 16-18-18-38 but I also have a Teamgroup 4x8 kit that is samsung B-die 14-14-14-31 - technically it was 2 kits of 16GB but I bought them on sale and wanted to grab more B-dies.



They both add up to 32GB, not sure if either would make any difference? I went with the two stick kit for now because it was at hand when I put the board in.