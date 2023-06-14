$1160 4080 vs $910 7900 XTX???

I reserved both from MC (Gigabyte 4080 Gaming OC and AsRock 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming). Wonder if anyone mind chiming in on which one I should go with? I do enjoy better RT performance but it is not a must have for me. Have a 4k 144hz monitor that is both G-Sync and FreeSync compatible and driving by a 3080 12GB right now.

Seems like they pretty much have the same price/performance ratio... pay a little bit more and get a little bit more performance with the 4080?
 
I'd go for the 4080 there. Not just for RT performance, but also dlss2 and frame gen, plus if you ever use vr the geforce is far better in it. Sometimes it's worth the extra cash to just get the best you can afford.
 
They are line ball. The 7900 xtx is marginally faster at 4K but doesnt have all the Nvidia features and is slower at raytracing.

Don’t get the gigabyte card, they are having issues at the moment with qc
 
Is RT worth that kind of money for you? It's really that simple. Only you know if your are going to use the nvidia features and weigh the added cost to benefit.
 
unless you want rt to make everything shiny and wet, go 7900. IF you get a GB card, make sure its supported properly and itll be fine.
 
Depends on how long you're keeping it, I'd rather have the extra vram for more than 3 years at 4k. You might not run into problems but you could. I dont use FSR at 4k on my 7900 XTX, just run native. FSR Quality going up to 4k is pretty close to DLSS Quality 4k, it's not as good but it's close. Depends on how much you care about DLSS vs FSR, Frame gen, and 16 gb vs 24 gb of ram. I'm happy with the XTX but I did also try to get a 4080 first. At the very least check out the FS forum and see if you can get a 4080 for less. Someone sold a really nice one for around 900 recently. Just buy one with a transferable warranty. VR seems fine on this card, but I don't see much of an appreciable difference between it and my 6800 XT in VR which is bad, its' a known issue for AMD for months but they haven't fixed VR performance. It's much, much faster at 4k though it's a night and day difference.
 
RX 7900 XTX all day every day. I play at 1440p/240 Hz. Raster performance is great and I don't care about RT. NV is getting no more of my money!
 
