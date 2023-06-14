$1160 4080 vs $910 7900 XTX???

I reserved both from MC (Gigabyte 4080 Gaming OC and AsRock 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming). Wonder if anyone mind chiming in on which one I should go with? I do enjoy better RT performance but it is not a must have for me. Have a 4k 144hz monitor that is both G-Sync and FreeSync compatible and driving by a 3080 12GB right now.
Seems like they pretty much have the same price/performance ratio... pay a little bit more and get a little bit more performance with the 4080?
