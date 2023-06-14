$1160 4080 vs $910 7900 XTX???

Depends on how long you're keeping it, I'd rather have the extra vram for more than 3 years at 4k. You might not run into problems but you could. I dont use FSR at 4k on my 7900 XTX, just run native. FSR Quality going up to 4k is pretty close to DLSS Quality 4k, it's not as good but it's close. Depends on how much you care about DLSS vs FSR, Frame gen, and 16 gb vs 24 gb of ram. I'm happy with the XTX but I did also try to get a 4080 first. At the very least check out the FS forum and see if you can get a 4080 for less. Someone sold a really nice one for around 900 recently. Just buy one with a transferable warranty. VR seems fine on this card, but I don't see much of an appreciable difference between it and my 6800 XT in VR which is bad, its' a known issue for AMD for months but they haven't fixed VR performance. It's much, much faster at 4k though it's a night and day difference.