10GbT Switch Recommendations

I’m looking for a switch with 10-24 10GbT ports on it. Rack mount would be ideal. I want to expend as little effort as possible on setup and maintenance, so I’m guessing that means I want an unmanaged one.



Does such a thing exist below $300? If not, what about $500?



Triple extra bonus points if it’s auto switching 110/220, but I realize that one might be a bridge too far.