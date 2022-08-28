10GbT Switch Recommendations

Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
833
I’m looking for a switch with 10-24 10GbT ports on it. Rack mount would be ideal. I want to expend as little effort as possible on setup and maintenance, so I’m guessing that means I want an unmanaged one.

Does such a thing exist below $300? If not, what about $500?

Triple extra bonus points if it’s auto switching 110/220, but I realize that one might be a bridge too far.
 
