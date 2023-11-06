WTB: 24 Ports+ 10G Switch

Hi all -
Looking to get 24 ports or more of 10G copper Ethernet (SFP+, of course, A-OK). Just got a Cisco Nexus 3064-T used from eBay and it was a disaster (warped, high latency for some reason, and extremely loud) - so I am leaning back towards the prosumer side. However, if you guys have a great recommendation or a unit that works (loud is OK - but not too crazy loud).
My current switch is a SG500-52P 52-Port Gigabit PoE Stackable Managed Switch that I bought from someone here - just want to rachet up to 10G otherwise that unit is awesome. PoE is not necessary but a plus!
Using about 22 ports (active) right now so 24 port, minimum.
Let me know what you have!
Thank you!
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
