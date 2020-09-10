1080ti blank/blue/green screens crashing or white squares crashing/rebooting

Hello all,I have a 1080ti. Bought it new in 2017. I'm literally a month away from RMA warranty no longer being good on it. This year because of Covid I started gaming a lot more. I got a 4K LG OLED TV about a year ago. I always gamed in 4K since then, it's awesome. In March I started having some white squares all over the screen on Warzone. I posted a picture of what's happening below, not my image but it is the same as what's happening to me. Then it would cutoff the whole machine and crash the whole computer. Only way to get it back on would be hard reset holding power switch, turn off computer, and reboot.Now I am still having that issue and/or depending on the game, I also have random crashes to a black, blue, green, or blank screen which results in the same way: No sound and no video, must hard restart the computer. I cannot finish a 10-minute race of Assetto Corsa Competizione without the later problem occurring, for example.I built this PC myself. 3 years and no problems until now. Here are specs:i7 8700k1080ti GPU32gb G.Skill RAMCorsair SF 600 watt PSUNoctua NH9 coolerlots of case fansthere's a Firewire card installed with an nvme m.2 adapternvme m.2 Samsung 960 PRO SSDNcase M1 V5 caseI think that's itDo you suspect GPU or PSU failure?Here's a clue; When I use EVGA Precision software to downclock or underclock by -5% on all available options,it does not crash. EVGA customer support suspects PSU problems.Also I get Kernel 41 errors in Event Viewer system log, power related.I already tried DDU deletion/cleaning of Nvidia software/drivers and reinstalling Nvidia latest driver manually. Windows up to date. Don't know what else to check.I want to figure this out!!!! Cyberpunk 2077 is coming out in 2 months! I need to be ready!!!!!Thank you.MIDIBoss