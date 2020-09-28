10700KF on B460?

M76
Can I do that? Or will it bottleneck the CPU in any way?
I need the maximal clock frequency for CAD work, but I don't want to pay the extra for the Z490 board.
Obviously I do not want to OC.
Everyone either gets 10700 non-K or goes Z490 so there is not much experience with this that I could find.
