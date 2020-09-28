10700KF on B460?

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
11,192
Can I do that? Or will it bottleneck the CPU in any way?

I need the maximal clock frequency for CAD work, but I don't want to pay the extra for the Z490 board.
Obviously I do not want to OC.

Everyone either gets 10700 non-K or goes Z490 so there is not much experience with this that I could find.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top