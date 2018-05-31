10 Million Point Challenge

We have a 1M point challenge thread here. What about making this to 10M point? Should we stop here? Who knows. GPU projects can easily achieve this milestone. CPU project....more difficult. So with all the recent rigs upgrade, this should be an interesting and fun challenge. Will help in FB and DC-Vault overall team standing. Free-DC has a stat for the top 500 contributors with 10M point project here. Click on the "Team" header and you will see our team listed first other than solo members without a team. [updated] Here is the link to our members ranking for the 10M point project. As of 5/30/2018, here are the [H]ordes making it to the top 500 list. I'll try to keep this updated whenever there are changes.