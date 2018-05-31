10 Million Point Challenge

Discussion started by pututu, May 31, 2018.

    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    We have a 1M point challenge thread here. What about making this to 10M point? Should we stop here? Who knows.

    GPU projects can easily achieve this milestone. CPU project....more difficult. So with all the recent rigs upgrade, this should be an interesting and fun challenge. Will help in FB and DC-Vault overall team standing.

    Free-DC has a stat for the top 500 contributors with 10M point project here. Click on the "Team" header and you will see our team listed first other than solo members without a team.

    [updated] Here is the link to our members ranking for the 10M point project.

    As of 5/30/2018, here are the [H]ordes making it to the top 500 list. I'll try to keep this updated whenever there are changes.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    You guys are going to kill all my team #1 rankings! The horror!

    Seriously, though, Phoenicis could stomp me in almost all categories at any time. I have been bobbing and weaving ever since he joined the team. :eek:
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Woke up you mean. He was on the team long before I came along.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    I had no idea. I am not afraid to say I am jealous of his rigs. If I were still single, I would challenge that without a doubt. But with a new wife and son, I don't have the disposable income I once had.
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Sounds like excuses to me. lol
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    They are... But will say I am on the fence about building a new, ridiculous i9-7980XE rig. I was thinking about a lower processor, but decided that if I am going to spend that much cash, I may as well spend a bit more and get as many threads as possible. I would hope to run it on BOINC 24/7 at 4.0GHz. That would be a CPU project beast (CPU projects are most of my goals) . Still trying to decide on whether spending $4k+ on a new box is doable right now.
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Oh hey let me answer that question.

    Yes.
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    I was looking at a $1000 i9, and just think well if I work a few days of overtime I can afford the i9-7980xe. :D
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Go back to work.
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    Oh, I have 2 projects at over 10 million.
    PrimeGrid: 257,812,603
    Collatz: 60,174,834

    First I want to get every GPU project over 1 million, before slowly getting them up to 10 million.
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    Last week, I added two more 10M point projects. I've 10 now :D

    upload_2018-6-4_22-9-10.png
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Check this out https://www.techpowerup.com/244853/intel-unveils-28-core-56-thread-hedt-processor
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Holy crap!

    I just checked and the server version of that CPU goes for $10k. I am dying over a decision to pay almost $2k for a CPU... No way I could justify a stretch to even half that $10k figure... Sure would be nice, though... Maybe I'll win the lottery and build four of those rigs... It's fun to dream.
     
    phoenicis

    phoenicis [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2018

    Hmmm, I'm at 14 and 2nd place. Yoyo looks like an easy 10 mil for me but I guess I should knock off the 1 mils first.


    Don't pay $2K for a cpu, that would be silly. Pay $1K each for 2 x Threadrippers instead :D Dreaming may be fun but kicking arse is more fun.

    I see you sneaking up on me for the top spot in Gerasim btw (y) The game is afoot!
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    My understanding is the AMDs have crippled AVX support - two cores share 1 execution unit or something. Aren't they half the speed or even slower than the Intels. I know certainly the AMDs are much slower in PrimeGrid, and I haven't had the time to dig into the runtimes of other projects. I'd rather have one set of ram, one psu and one case instead of buying two threadripper systems.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    I also like the 1MB of L2 cache per core in Skylake-X. I have a feeling that will really help speed up WU processing time at most, if not all, projects.
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    Have you started looking into water coolers, or are you not that far yet?

    If I want to make this happen, I feel like I should do it sooner rather than later, since my 2019 spring might be filled with some larger adventures and this computer would be off for awhile.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    I have had good luck with the Corsair AIO coolers, so I was thinking about going with the H150i. However, I would replace the 3 120mm fans with Noctua 3k RPM units for a little extra cooling capacity (I don't care about the noise, as this will be in my basement) and much better reliability (I have yet to have a Noctua fan fail on me and I have some that have been running 24x7x365 for 4+ years).
     
    phoenicis

    phoenicis [H]ard|DCer of the Year 2018

    I discussed the relative BOINC performance of 7960X vs 1950X on this thread. I only crunch Primegrid on GPUs but if Primegrid CPU applications are a major interest then I suspect Intel would be a perfectly good choice.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Would you mind giving a rundown of all your boxes you have crunching? I'd like to know exactly what I am up against. It might just help me make some purchasing decisions. :D
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    He doesn't hide anything. Look his hosts up on a project.
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    $1300 for i9-7980XE (brand new) for sale by forum member.
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    Really tempting. Saw that last night.

    Edit: I'm not organized right now to build a new rig. I think these will continue to come down since the performance difference is weighted towards the Ryzen and Threadrippers.
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    I would wait for Threadripper 2 and see how much this will push the original Threadripper price down. Unfortunately no "budget" X399 motherboard. If anyone know, please post in this DC forum. I don't need all the bells and whistles but I guess for the HEDT system, they don't seem to make such stripped down MBs.
     
    EXT64

    EXT64 DCOTM x3

    I think what pututu meant was buy multiple 32 core threadripper 2's, regardless of price.
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    Money, money, money....
     
    MN Scout

    MN Scout [H]ardness Supreme

    They willll be $999 right?
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Buy them all!
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Call me crazy, but I just messaged the seller and told him I would buy that from him. Hopefully he hasn't sold it already. Assuming I get that CPU, my build is as follows:

    CPU: i9-7980XE (hopefully w/all cores @4GHz)
    MB: Gigabyte Aorus 7 Gaming
    RAM: 64GB G.Skill Sniper X DDR4-3600
    Drive: Samsung 970 EVO 250Gb NVMe SSD
    Case: Corsair 750D Airflow
    PS: Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W
    CPU Cooler: Noctua NH-D15
    GPU: ASUS 1080ti Turbo (blower fan)
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    Crazy hell! I think I might put a ring on you!
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Well, bad news... He sold it last night. Oh, well. I won't pay full price for one of those CPU's, so I will just have to keep my eyes peeled for another deal like this one.
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    I want a divorce.
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Thanks! I'm bidding on it now. If I don't get this one, I decided I will just give up 4 threads and get a 7960X instead. One benefit of that is I could likely run a higher clock speed with better temps since there are 2 fewer cores running.

    I was toying with the idea of building a TR 1950X system instead, since that CPU can now be had for $800, but decided I really want the higher IPC and better AVX performance of the Skylake-X.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    I didn't end up winning the bid for that CPU. It ended up going for $1700, which is almost the price of one through a legit retail channel. Too much $$$ for me. I have decided to wait to see how AMD prices the new 32/64 Threadripper 2 now. That could be some serious bang for the buck if it is priced right.
     
    Skillz

    Skillz [H]ard DCOTY 2017

    We can't be friends until you do.
     
    McCHillin

    McCHillin Limp Gawd

    Does this belong here?

    amic_10m.png
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Either here, the Amicable badges and recognition thread, or both...
     
    motqalden

    motqalden [H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019

    I have 3 now with GoofyxGrid as the newest one. one of these days i will jump on inigma and get that to 10
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    DHEP just got added to the stats. Now with 11 10M project milestones.

    Now on par with EXT64.;)
     
