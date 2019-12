13

In my quest to help the FB standings, and to also get to a million in as many current projects as possible, I've started a tally of the calculation times needed:Numberfields: 32 daysRakeSearch: 15 days (This project has "optimized apps" that most people are using, projects complete in 1/10th the time: https://github.com/sirzooro/RakeSearch/releases/tag/v1.0 NFS: 20 daysUniverse: 20 daysSETI: Less than 10 days under Linux on my 1080TI.Solid 3 months of crunch to get those 5 projects to a million. That would put me up to14 projects at a million plus. There are so many BOINC projects that have come and gone; I look at the list of projects that other people have a million on and it is just completed project after completed project.