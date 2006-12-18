0ms response time. is it possible?!??

for the heck of it to compare,



1 decisecond (one-tenth of a second) - A blink of an eye

1 centisecond (one-hundredth of a second) - The length of time it takes for a stroke of lightning to strike

1 millisecond (one-thousandth of a second) - This is the typical fastest time for the exposure of film in a normal camera. A picture taken in 1/1,000th of a second will usually stop all human motion

1 microsecond (one-millionth of a second)

1 nanosecond (one-billionth of a second) - 2 to 4 nanoseconds is the length of time that a typical home computer spends executing one software instruction.



the best you can purchase currently is 2ms which is rediculisly fast, if we can make anything faster than that in the next few yrs i'll be suprised