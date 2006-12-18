0ms response time. is it possible?!??

impossible

however something like .0000000000000000001 is theoretically possible :)

not sure when it comes to lcds though, havnt really looked up much about the technology minus the usual
 
you'd have to change the fundamentals of how LCD's work to eliminate ghosting entirely.

right now though, 8ms and down is acceptable.
 
i would guess nano seconds or something will be next but eitehr way it will never be 0 but rather a smaller and smaller number.
 
for the heck of it to compare,

1 decisecond (one-tenth of a second) - A blink of an eye
1 centisecond (one-hundredth of a second) - The length of time it takes for a stroke of lightning to strike
1 millisecond (one-thousandth of a second) - This is the typical fastest time for the exposure of film in a normal camera. A picture taken in 1/1,000th of a second will usually stop all human motion
1 microsecond (one-millionth of a second)
1 nanosecond (one-billionth of a second) - 2 to 4 nanoseconds is the length of time that a typical home computer spends executing one software instruction.

the best you can purchase currently is 2ms which is rediculisly fast, if we can make anything faster than that in the next few yrs i'll be suprised
 
I would be happy if they could design an LCD that can have a MAX of 10ms.. That would allow for up to 100Hz... But even the so-called "4ms" LCDs today still take around 20ms to go full spectrum.
 
UrielDagda said:
I would be happy if they could design an LCD that can have a MAX of 10ms.. That would allow for up to 100Hz... But even the so-called "4ms" LCDs today still take around 20ms to go full spectrum.
I heard that next year, there will be the 100hz LCDs
 
isn't there another technology coming out called SED, which eliminates response time, and it's basically a flat tube with perfect blacks and 180* viewing angle? The holy grail is coming...
 
JVC said:
when will there be 0ms response time lcds?
My best guess would be: possibly. With my limited knowledge of quantum physics, I do not want to exclude something that a traditional view would say is impossible.

However, from a mathematical standpoint, where the probability of two events happening at the same time is zero, I would consider it impossible. Then again, maybe if you and the monitor are in a different frame of reference, it could "appear" to have a 0ms response time...

Very interesting question.
 
v6maro said:
isn't there another technology coming out called SED, which eliminates response time, and it's basically a flat tube with perfect blacks and 180* viewing angle? The holy grail is coming...
yeah all the benefits of CRT without any of the drawbacks
 
tisb0b said:
yeah all the benefits of CRT without any of the drawbacks
Except the weight of the glass and a likely a static charge as well. Get out the duster again :)
 
Ryom said:
Except the weight of the glass and a likely a static charge as well. Get out the duster again :)
I can live with that, trust me.
 
Ryom said:
Except the weight of the glass and a likely a static charge as well. Get out the duster again :)
yeah, but without a back light it'll probably still be lighter than most lcds.
 
tisb0b said:
yeah all the benefits of CRT without any of the drawbacks
Ryom said:
Except the weight of the glass and a likely a static charge as well. Get out the duster again :)
v6maro said:
I can live with that, trust me.
Also doesn't have the ability to sync to various resolutions either, SED is fixed pixel. Thats a fairly valuable feature of CRTs :)
And since it is a phosphor based tech, burn-in may be a possiblity, as well as image retention.

I'm still eagerly awaiting SED though, should be a good tech to have :)
 
You guys have to keep in mind though that when lcds issues are finally perfected laser monitors will already be the standard.
 
v6maro said:
isn't there another technology coming out called SED, which eliminates response time, and it's basically a flat tube with perfect blacks and 180* viewing angle? The holy grail is coming...
Well now we have tech way better than that I mean I am replying 14 years later but yeah and r u still pwning my mom like theres no tomorrow
 
