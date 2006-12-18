0ms response time. is it possible?!??

UrielDagda said:I would be happy if they could design an LCD that can have a MAX of 10ms.. That would allow for up to 100Hz... But even the so-called "4ms" LCDs today still take around 20ms to go full spectrum.
My best guess would be: possibly. With my limited knowledge of quantum physics, I do not want to exclude something that a traditional view would say is impossible.JVC said:when will there be 0ms response time lcds?
v6maro said:isn't there another technology coming out called SED, which eliminates response time, and it's basically a flat tube with perfect blacks and 180* viewing angle? The holy grail is coming...
tisb0b said:yeah all the benefits of CRT without any of the drawbacks
Ryom said:Except the weight of the glass and a likely a static charge as well. Get out the duster again
v6maro said:I can live with that, trust me.
tisb0b said:but there will be 1ms response time lcds
Well now we have tech way better than that I mean I am replying 14 years later but yeah
Well glad to say over 14 years later not a problem anymore