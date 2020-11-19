007 First Light - Official Bond game from IO Interactive

Blade-Runner
I hope it's a trans gay black woman re-boot of the Bond saga, just because I know you'd adore thatand hopefully its actually bond and not whats-her-face...
Put him in a wheelchair and you have a deal!I hope it's a trans gay black woman re-boot of the Bond saga, just because I know you'd adore that
I think you meant "put xer in a wheelchair" to complete the ultimate incel-outrage-inducing picturePut him in a wheelchair and you have a deal!
No I meant him because you can chop off as many body parts as you want, but you can't change your chromosomes.I think you meant "put xer in a wheelchair" to complete the ultimate incel-outrage-inducing picture
fuck yeah, keep it going. full boomer mode, I love itNo I meant him because you can chop off as many body parts as you want, but you can't change your chromosomes.
QUOTE OF THE FUCKING DAY.Yeah I hope it's not the Hitman with hair.
This is the first time I wish there was a dislike button in the forum.I disagree, I don't really want much of a story if it's more open-world-ish like the Hitman games have become. Let players just be Bond when he wasn't sumo wrestling midgets, and fighting a guy with three nipples on his off time.
No way, it can't be the first time.This is the first time I wish there was a dislike button in the forum.
You can always go watch man with the golden gun.This is the first time I wish there was a dislike button in the forum.
That doesn't even make any sense. You have a problem with three nippled men and golden guns or midgets? But you can go play fortnite if you don't want a story in a game.You can always go watch man with the golden gun.
I'm on the fence if they make it third person, I've never played a Hitman game, but Max Payne & Syphon Filter were good, I can imagine this being like Syphon filter. But ever since playing Goldeneye, I've been resigned to the fact that a James Bond game should be first person.
No Game Takes Forever.This game is going to take forever to release and when it does its likely to be on the epic launcher
BTW from the trailer it seems you are not going to be james bond , but a new 00 agent. Which makes it much better, not having to carry all that excess baggage, including the good and the bad.
I doubt they want to shoot themselves in the foot twice. Especially now. More and more studios are bleeding money, so woke directives are being rescinded everywhere. It's back to the good old, the customer is always right, hopefully.Probably the new female lead for the new 007 movie. James Bond isn't 007 anymore, I assume this game will be based on that story arch.
James Bond will always be 007, its a designation. Not a specific person, according to the Ian Flemming lore.Probably the new female lead for the new 007 movie. James Bond isn't 007 anymore, I assume this game will be based on that story arch.
I doubt they want to shoot themselves in the foot twice. Especially now. More and more studios are bleeding money, so woke directives are being rescinded everywhere. It's back to the good old, the customer is always right, hopefully.
I don't mind a female 007, I mind if it's for all the wrong reasons, and instead of being themselves they try to undo the whole legacy of 007.James Bond will always be 007, its a designation. Not a specific person, according to the Ian Flemming lore.
I do, but I don't mind 007 James Bond having a 00 partner. If they ever do it, it will certainly be for the wrong reasons and to negate the legacy of James Bond or paint him as a "Womanizer".I don't mind a female 007, I mind if it's for all the wrong reasons, and instead of being themselves they try to undo the whole legacy of 007.