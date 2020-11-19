  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
007 First Light - Official Bond game from IO Interactive

Oh man!

I hope its first person like Goldeneye!

I bet they paid a lot of money for that theme song.
 
Looks very promising but I still hope to see a total remake of no one lives forever franchise. Probably never going to happen.
 
I'm on the fence if they make it third person, I've never played a Hitman game, but Max Payne & Syphon Filter were good, I can imagine this being like Syphon filter. But ever since playing Goldeneye, I've been resigned to the fact that a James Bond game should be first person.
 
I'd be 100% fine if it was basically just a new Hitman game re-skinned to be 007, with some 007 style mission objectives, etc.

I love the last two Hitman games, so i'd have no problem with more of the same with just a different theme on top.
 
I disagree, I don't really want much of a story if it's more open-world-ish like the Hitman games have become. Let players just be Bond when he wasn't sumo wrestling midgets, and fighting a guy with three nipples on his off time.
 
I hope it takes place in an alternate reality 60s or 70s. The modern JB movies just aren't there for me. The last film I actually liked was License to Kill from 1989.
 
Mchart said:
I disagree, I don't really want much of a story if it's more open-world-ish like the Hitman games have become. Let players just be Bond when he wasn't sumo wrestling midgets, and fighting a guy with three nipples on his off time.
This is the first time I wish there was a dislike button in the forum.
 
Mchart said:
You can always go watch man with the golden gun.
That doesn't even make any sense. You have a problem with three nippled men and golden guns or midgets? But you can go play fortnite if you don't want a story in a game.

BTW from the trailer it seems you are not going to be james bond , but a new 00 agent. Which makes it much better, not having to carry all that excess baggage, including the good and the bad.
 
Krenum said:
I'm on the fence if they make it third person, I've never played a Hitman game, but Max Payne & Syphon Filter were good, I can imagine this being like Syphon filter. But ever since playing Goldeneye, I've been resigned to the fact that a James Bond game should be first person.
Everything or Nothing was a solid 3rd person cover shooter. They even payed for Pierce Brosnan's likeness. As well.as others, like Heidi Klum as a bond girl.
 
This game is going to take forever to release and when it does its likely to be on the epic launcher
 
M76 said:
BTW from the trailer it seems you are not going to be james bond , but a new 00 agent. Which makes it much better, not having to carry all that excess baggage, including the good and the bad.
Probably the new female lead for the new 007 movie. James Bond isn't 007 anymore, I assume this game will be based on that story arch.
 
Flogger23m said:
Probably the new female lead for the new 007 movie. James Bond isn't 007 anymore, I assume this game will be based on that story arch.
I doubt they want to shoot themselves in the foot twice. Especially now. More and more studios are bleeding money, so woke directives are being rescinded everywhere. It's back to the good old, the customer is always right, hopefully.
 
Flogger23m said:
Probably the new female lead for the new 007 movie. James Bond isn't 007 anymore, I assume this game will be based on that story arch.
James Bond will always be 007, its a designation. Not a specific person, according to the Ian Flemming lore.
 
M76 said:
I doubt they want to shoot themselves in the foot twice. Especially now. More and more studios are bleeding money, so woke directives are being rescinded everywhere. It's back to the good old, the customer is always right, hopefully.
They're playing Russian Roulette with a semi automatic. They'll end up footless and wonder why; or they'll miss their way to success. Plenty of games are going down this route and selling very well (CoD, Horizon Zero Dawn, Rainbow Six Siege). But some IPs don't translate so well. Suppose we'll know in time.

I still think they'll keep trying until they hit success. The demographic of employees and locations of most of these studios worldwide practically guarantees it.
 
Krenum said:
James Bond will always be 007, its a designation. Not a specific person, according to the Ian Flemming lore.
I don't mind a female 007, I mind if it's for all the wrong reasons, and instead of being themselves they try to undo the whole legacy of 007.
 
I'm cautiously optimistic for this, seems like a great studio to handle a bond game.
 
Yeah, I'm excited. IO could definitely do the spy part of 007 better than anyone (meaning not just a generic shooter with Bond branding).
 
M76 said:
I don't mind a female 007, I mind if it's for all the wrong reasons, and instead of being themselves they try to undo the whole legacy of 007.
I do, but I don't mind 007 James Bond having a 00 partner. If they ever do it, it will certainly be for the wrong reasons and to negate the legacy of James Bond or paint him as a "Womanizer".
 
1000001762.jpg
 
