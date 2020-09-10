Zenith II Extreme Alpha audiojack static?

Hey guys, a bit stumped and not sure where else to go with this...



I recently built a new rig and I'm getting horrendous audiojack static (slight crackles in the beginning) when I have my Logitech X530 (or any headphones plugged into the back of the PC.)

The static slowly degrades over time until its complete 100% white noise static, if I go into the sound settings and reset the device or change a setting it immediately fixes.



I've tried a fresh reinstall of Windows 10, twice.

I've retried going the route of uninstalling all audio drivers and reinstalled but it still exists.

I didn't buy new speakers and these were working 100% fine on my old intel motherboard.

I believe its a jack problem because when I'm using my USB wireless headphones, it never happens.



Anyone have similar issues with the Zenith II Extreme?