Zenith Extreme X399 : Memory Code AD Detect Memory (New Build)

T

TheGasMan

n00b
Joined
Feb 8, 2019
Messages
3
Hi Guys,

Looking for some support on a new build I've put together that I'm unable to get to post..


Where I Am Now :

  • System connected up to PSU and connected to monitor with DVI output via GPU. (Monitor set to DVI primary)
  • Powering on PSU lights up Motherboard as expected.
  • Triggering on button - Mobo / CPU fans are audible.
  • Triggering on button - All 8 x Dimm slots & GPU light up as expected.
  • Motherboard LCD output runs through a few codes then posts "Memory Code AD - Detect Memory" and there is nothing posted to display.

Troubleshooting Up to now :

  1. Rebooting several times (the hope and pray method us lesser folk default to the first few times).
  2. After failed start up, turned off machine, disconnected all cables from Motherboard, waited 30 minutes, held restart CMOS for 5 seconds. Re-plugged cables into Motherboard / components and powered on.
  3. Wrote this topic on this forum.

System Specifications :

  • Asus Zenith Extreme X399 (2018 model)
  • AMD Threadripper 2950X
  • 128GB (8x16GB) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3466Mhz
  • 1 x 1TB Samsung 970 Pro M.2
  • 1 x 4TB Samsung 860 Pro
  • 2 x EVGA 1080TI FTW3
  • 1 x EVGA T2 1600W PSU

Appreciate any support or advice rendered!

Thanks - TGM.
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,855
Go with the bare minimum first and work up from there.

1 Stick of RAM in the proper slot (some boards will boot only with RAM populated in 1 specific slot)
1 GPU
1 Drive
 
H

Hakaba

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2013
Messages
706
Piggybacking on the poster above, use 1 stick in Dimm Slot A1, looks like it is the second slot right of the CPU.

Not sure if it still an issue but I do not think you can run all 8 sticks at max speed (34xx). Thought people had to lower their ram speed if they fully populated the memory slots.
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,161
Hakaba said:
Not sure if it still an issue but I do not think you can run all 8 sticks at max speed (34xx). Thought people had to lower their ram speed if they fully populated the memory slots.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure that applies to the x399 - it's true for the regular Ryzen chipset x370 x470 though.

But to the OP - definitely try the barebones build first. 1 dimm and the boot drive. Go to Bios / UEFI and load default settings. Reboot. Now see if it will go to Windows. If yes, then add back Dimms and see if it still boots to windows. If it does at defaults, now try changing the memory settings.

Even if the ram is 3466 xmp, try a lower setting like 2933 and see if you can get stable first. Then try to crank memory back up and maybe bump ram voltage up to get stable.
 
T

TheGasMan

n00b
Joined
Feb 8, 2019
Messages
3
Hi Guys, Thanks for the feedback.

Managed to get the bad boy to post to a display this morning... outlined the issues and steps I took below :


Q-Code Error #1 : Memory Code AD - Check Memory

  • Got this error with all 8 Dimms installed at first boot up.
  • Cleared CMOS (Didn't seem to do anything)
  • Took motherboard out of my PC case and onto the Motherboard box. Disconnected all hardware except CPU, 1 stick of ram and of course CPU fan.
  • Without reading the motherboard manual, I inserted the ram stick into dimm D1 (closest to I/O).
  • Rebooted system and it quickly passed Q-Code AD and hit the next error.

Q-Code Error #2 : CPU Code 00 - Check CPU

  • Now that I knew ram was working fine (still wasn't aware D1 was the wrong dimm slot as per Mobo manual) I got worried about my 800 USD CPU. I've heard horror stories and even seen a YouTube video or two documenting mounting issues with Threadripper 2, heating issues if cooling block not mounted correctly and plenty of stories on the Zenith extreme too.
  • I remembered in one of the YouTube videos that TR4 boards available pre Threadripper 2 were compatible with new thread ripper chips with required a BIOS update.
  • Did some more googling and ended up reading about BIOS Flashback and necessary BIOS versions to run the 2950X.
  • A successful flashback and some 15 minutes later I rebooted and the CPU check on the Q-LED passed and hit the third error.

Q-Code Error #3 : POST Error D6

  • Turned back to Google when I got my third error - desperately trying to find a list of Q-Codes for the Zenith Extreme motherboard or Asus X399 in general.
  • Failing that - came across a post where several tech enthusiasts were debating re: post error D6 with one user claiming it was a GPU issue causing his.
  • At this point, I still hadn't put my GPU back into the board for display output as I was working solely from the handy Q-LED Q-Codes on the Zenith.
  • I slotted one of the GPU's into the board, hooked it up and hit reboot.
  • Success - the ROG graphic was displaying on the screen and I managed to get into Bios.

Boot Error #4 - RAM Speed and a boot loop

  • Upon booting into BIOS i saw my glorious 16 core 2950X and 16GB of ram but was dismayed to see it running at only 2133 Mhz despite buying 3400 Mhz kits.
  • I've built a PC or two in the past - building a stunning i7-7700k HTPC for my wife in a Fractal Design R6 only last year. Prior to that - It had been a good 10 years since I built a machine.
  • I went into extreme tweaking and upped the ram to 3466 Mhz, hit F10 and rebooted.
  • The Q-LED read various memory Q-codes followed by a forced restart. This continued for a while until it reposted with a message that my ram overclock had failed and my system had been restored.
  • Like a caveman with a rock - I went back into extreme tweaking, set the ram to 3200 Mhz, hit F10 and rebooted.
  • The PC went into an infinite restart boot loop failing on CPU check code 0D each time.
  • It was at this point I realised the ram stick was in the wrong dimm as per the manual and re-seated it into the correct A1 dimm (second dimm slot to the right of the CPU) and rebooted. The infinite boot loop continued this time failing on CPU check code 08.
  • Not being able to get back into BIOS, I decided to power down the machine, unplug and clear the CMOS.
  • Still with memory issues - I reseated the ram stick back to dimm D1 (the incorrect dimm as per manual - closest to I/O) and rebooted.
  • Finally able to get back into BIOS - I decided to put down my rock and go back to google and youtube and realised I was an idiot.
  • I went back into bios - Enabled DOCP, went back to memory speed - turned it up to 3200 Mhz, hit F10 and saved, rebooted and it was a success. Now sitting on 3200 Mhz DDR4 with Threadripper.

Boot Error #5 - Can't find NVME M.2 drive for OS Installation

  • My motherboard couldn't detect my M.2 drive for OS installation so I turned back to google.
  • After reading up on the issue I decided to disable CSM, set my secure boot to Other OS and to clear my install keys. Once this was done, I inserted a Windows 10 boot USB drive into the rear I/O and rebooted.
  • Upon reboot Windows 10 installation kicked in and a big smile appeared on my face.
  • I went through the first few initial screens, went to install a fresh OS and there were no available drives for installation.
  • I rebooted and found that it only displayed the SanDisk USB my Windows 10 boot load was on.
  • I played around with the boot options for a while and a few reboots later decided to remove my GPU and check my M.2 physical install.
  • I decided not to use the DIMM.2 drive on the mobo and opt to install the NVME drive underneath the RGB heatsink.
  • Upon checking - I realised I'd screwed it down very tightly and that the drive itself was bent quite a lot. I loosened the screw and reseated the drive.
  • I dropped my GPU back in and rebooted, let the BIOS entry screen go by and the Windows install kicked in again.
  • Went through the first few screens and finally it was recognized... and right as we type its installing my OS.

My next step is to get all the ram sticks back in to the machine and set up the 1080 TI SLI. Once all that stuff is done we're ready for the monoblock and waterblocks ;)


BTW - This comment particularly helpful, should have probably included that in my early troubleshooting steps:

mda said:
Go with the bare minimum first and work up from there.

1 Stick of RAM in the proper slot (some boards will boot only with RAM populated in 1 specific slot)
1 GPU
1 Drive
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Azrak
like this
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,855
Good to know you got your machine running. Good luck with the rest of the setup.

Also, there are some posts in this forum about ryzens systems needing more voltage fed to the RAM when the DIMM slots are populated.

That may also be the case with your setup just in case you have more difficulty getting stable with all your RAM plugged in
 
T

TheGasMan

n00b
Joined
Feb 8, 2019
Messages
3
mda said:
Good to know you got your machine running. Good luck with the rest of the setup.

Also, there are some posts in this forum about ryzens systems needing more voltage fed to the RAM when the DIMM slots are populated.

That may also be the case with your setup just in case you have more difficulty getting stable with all your RAM plugged in
Click to expand...
Yeah, looks like I'll need to do some searching. Have this very issue now...

  • Went from 16GB > 32GB (in Asus rampage dimm layout and not Zenith Extreme) with no issues - Ram running @ 3200Mhz
  • Went from 32GB > 64GB (in Asus rampage dimm layout and not Zenith Extreme) with no issues - Ram running @ 3200Mhz

  • Went from 64GB > 96GB (in Asus rampage dimm layout and not Zenith Extreme) and system wouldnt post. No matter what I did.
  • Put the 64GB back in but this time followed Zenith manual recommended ram layouts. No issues - Ram running @ 3200Mhz.

  • Went from 65GB > 96GB (in standard Zenith layout) and system wouldnt post. It rebooted several times and eventually posted by itself but with the ram running @ 2133 Mhz.
  • Went from 96GB > 128GB (in standard Zenith layout) with no issues - Ram running @ 2133Mhz

So now I'm finally up and running on Windows 10 with Threadripper 2 and 128 GB of DDR4 Ram but only at 2133Mhz Vs 3466Mhz.

I'll spend some time look on the forums for that voltage data.... -.-


thumbnail-IMG-20190209-224927.jpg


UPDATE - Re-enabled DOCP and overclocked with no issues - Ram running @ 2666Mhz. Gonna take it slow..
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,855
Try this thread... guy needed 1.38+ volts to get his memory stable, with only 2 sticks at that.
 
caw2007

caw2007

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
1,861
I'm having a post issue on a brand new X399 Zenith Extreme Alpha. I keep getting D6 or D7 post error. I've tried one stick of RAM unplugging SSDs, BIOS reflash to 2001 BIOS, also tried only plugging a keyboard directly in...I've been building PC's for years and I threw out a lot of cash for this thing...it's very frustrating..

Something I just discovered is that the keyboard responds fully, I can kit CTRL+ALT+DEL and it reboots because you can see the POST codes start scrolling..fml....I've heard this can be related to GPU..but this system was just working fine earlier today.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top