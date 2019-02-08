Zenith Extreme X399 : Memory Code AD Detect Memory (New Build)

Hakaba said: Not sure if it still an issue but I do not think you can run all 8 sticks at max speed (34xx). Thought people had to lower their ram speed if they fully populated the memory slots. Click to expand...

I'm not sure that applies to the x399 - it's true for the regular Ryzen chipset x370 x470 though.But to the OP - definitely try the barebones build first. 1 dimm and the boot drive. Go to Bios / UEFI and load default settings. Reboot. Now see if it will go to Windows. If yes, then add back Dimms and see if it still boots to windows. If it does at defaults, now try changing the memory settings.Even if the ram is 3466 xmp, try a lower setting like 2933 and see if you can get stable first. Then try to crank memory back up and maybe bump ram voltage up to get stable.