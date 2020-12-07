Zen 3 Owners 5xxx Series Memory Discussion

First off I wanted to post a question, but figured this would be a good place to have one thread to bounce thoughts around on.



What speeds and latencies, ect are you running with your prospective processors? Personally I want to get a better ram kit and see how hard I can push my 5600x but I'm unsure how far to go before diminishing returns or hitting a wall.



CPU: 5600x

Mem: Corsair Vengence 3000mhz 2x8 c15

Mobo: MSI X570 gaming wifi edge



So I can either run the mem at 1066mhz c15 or 1499mhz c16. I've tried tweaking and overclocking, but the best performance is always the 1499mhz 16-17-17-35-70-1T



It's frustrating because this ram is Specifically rated to run 15-17-17-35-52-1T, but it has been impossible for me to get that to stick in the bios no matter what I set or tweak manually. Any suggestions/advice on this would be appreciated.



I'm looking at kits at 4000+ with the lowest latency and they seem to hover around $170-$225 usd in general for 16gb. Looking at the g.skill kits, but open to suggestion. Any other Zen 3 owners rocking a speedy kit like this? What are your opinions/experiences?