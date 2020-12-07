Zen 3 Owners 5xxx Series Memory Discussion

oldmanbal

First off I wanted to post a question, but figured this would be a good place to have one thread to bounce thoughts around on.

What speeds and latencies, ect are you running with your prospective processors? Personally I want to get a better ram kit and see how hard I can push my 5600x but I'm unsure how far to go before diminishing returns or hitting a wall.

CPU: 5600x
Mem: Corsair Vengence 3000mhz 2x8 c15
Mobo: MSI X570 gaming wifi edge

So I can either run the mem at 1066mhz c15 or 1499mhz c16. I've tried tweaking and overclocking, but the best performance is always the 1499mhz 16-17-17-35-70-1T

It's frustrating because this ram is Specifically rated to run 15-17-17-35-52-1T, but it has been impossible for me to get that to stick in the bios no matter what I set or tweak manually. Any suggestions/advice on this would be appreciated.

I'm looking at kits at 4000+ with the lowest latency and they seem to hover around $170-$225 usd in general for 16gb. Looking at the g.skill kits, but open to suggestion. Any other Zen 3 owners rocking a speedy kit like this? What are your opinions/experiences?
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

I think the sweet spot before you run into diminishing returns is 3600 c16. You're looking at double the price for 4000+ for very little (if any) noticeable real world difference.

Odd numbered Cas doesn't play nice with AMD for some reason. That's probably why the Cas 15 doesn't stick. You could try Cas 14, but I'm not sure if the Corsair would handle it without a large bump in voltage. Another thing you could try is bumping your SOC voltage to something like 1.1V. That helps people with their memory stability at times.
 
