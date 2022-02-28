Z690 with 6900 xt issues

So, I’m at a loss here and hoping someone can help me. Just built a new system with a z690 MSI Tomahawk DDR4 board, 12700k cpu, and 6900 xt GPU. Fresh windows 10, MB bios updated, all drivers updated.

GPU will not display anything on PCIE1 slot, but works fine on PCIE2 slot (PCIE1 is 5.0 x16, PCIE2 is 3.0 x4). I swapped in an old 980ti I had onto PCIE1 and it works fine so I don’t think the slot is dead.

I tried forcing PCIE1 into Gen 4 and Gen 3 in bios, no change. I’ve reseated the GPU and power cables multiple times.

I’m at a loss, any ideas?