Z690 mainboard for OC / gaming

I want to upgrade to i9 12900K and I'm not sure which mainboard I should get. DDR4 ? DDR 5 ?
Right now I have the I7 9700k OC@ 5 GHz with 32 GB DDR4, RTX 3090, 4k resolution
Which mainboard would you recommend, guys ?
About the RAM type : should I go with DDR5 ? 32 or 64 GB ???
I play 95 % flight simulators
Any advices are welcome, thank you
