Z690 mainboard for OC / gaming

shadowj

Jan 7, 2016
I want to upgrade to i9 12900K and I'm not sure which mainboard I should get. DDR4 ? DDR 5 ?
Right now I have the I7 9700k OC@ 5 GHz with 32 GB DDR4, RTX 3090, 4k resolution
Which mainboard would you recommend, guys ?
About the RAM type : should I go with DDR5 ? 32 or 64 GB ???
I play 95 % flight simulators
Any advices are welcome, thank you
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Jun 7, 2008
I don't know alot of them only have X4 Sata ports or X6 some have none but if you pay a permium they have x6 or on the Asrock Taichi x7 of them still. I wish I could read in the future about how long they will continue having Sata III ports. I would go with Asus if I were you some of the Gigabyte boards are nice looking but reviews will tell.Also there is like ZERO DDR5 on any website. Untill they have all the parts in stock it's going to be a while if I do upgrade.
 
H

hititnquitit

Apr 16, 2018
Hold on for reviews. Then plan on a literal marathon session because everyone will be competing for your your eyes at the same time. Same with ddr4 vs ddr5 reviews. Its the biggest question on the net, next to "is AL going to be as good as Intel says it will be"?
So get those bookmarks fired up and ready to go!
 
J

JSHamlet234

Apr 9, 2021
Some of these boards do look nice, but just remember, the difference in actual performance between overclocking on a $300 board vs. a $1000 board is probably 2%.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Jun 7, 2008
Memory issues could be a problem usually Asrock are pretty good with memory brands. Ram might be sold out the entire year and next year.
 
