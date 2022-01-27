Z690 chipset not seeing PCIE rev3.0 4x cards.

Has anyone been able to get the PCIE 5.0 slots to work with PCIE 3.0 cards?

MSI Pro Z690-A DDR5

Also Tried a MSI Edge Z690 wifi ddr4



Having a hard time getting a PCIE rev3.0 4x card to be seen in any of the slots.

Tried many bios settings Setting to gen 3.0 including M.2 to Gen 3.

Tried with 2.5" booting and no M.2

Tried windows 10 and 11 fully updated.

Tried different powersupplies.

Tried on a MSI Z690 Echo Wifi ddr4 and also no luck.

Tried all verisons of the bios. ( now on the 22 version that came out this week )

Tried 3 different PCIE rev3.0 4x cards. ( Tried PCIE rev2.0 2x card too )

Tried nvme blue 512gb only drive in the system, nvme blue 1000gb only drive in the system, nvme 1000 black 850 nvme onlydrive in the system, tried blue 1000 gb 2.5" only drive in the system, tried with windows 11 and 10 pro.



Current system, i9 12900k running default bios settings, 32gb ddr corsair ram ( 2x16) Seasonic Focus GX 750, NVME 850 1tb wd in the top m.2 slot, and a 1000gb blue nvme in m.2 slot 4

The PCIE rev3.0 4x cards are asmedia 3142 dual USB 3.1 cards last one being a startech PEXUSB312C3 and two others one being PCIE 3.0 2x slot and the other PCIE 3.0 4x slot two with sata power connected, tried in all 3 PCIE 1x16x and both 8x slots ( no video card, using onboard )



Any ideas?



Also I have a Intel wifi 6 ax200 pcie 1 card. It works perfectly in the Pcie 1x slot. But cant be seen in any of the other slots.

Two different motherboards, two different OS, two different PS, Two different kinds of ram ( ddr4 and ddr5 ) No overclocking. all 3 bios versions tested.



Thank you.