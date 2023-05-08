Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR5... frequently have mouse / keyboard not responding when starting / waking.

I have an issue that is becoming "problematic" for several reasons.



Middle of last year, I built a new pc w/ i7-12700K and Aorus Elite AX ddr5 motherboard (bios F23/23b and F7 have all had this same issue), 32GB DDR5 5600 (corsair) and a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, 3070FE and Seasonic X750 mk2 PSU, Windows 11 22H2 /fully updated.



I do not think this thing did this at first (don't remember when it started) however the last few months this computer has a VERY annoying habit of occasionally having mouse / keyboard (sometimes both) unresponsive when starting up or resuming from sleepmode...unplugging and plugging them back in results in them functioning as normal again, sometimes for a week or two even or sometimes a day or less before this same issue reoccurs.



For various reasons, my case is HUGE nzxt H630 and I have a lot of audio gear/ speakers on my desk, My pc is under my desk on a rolling cart. It is now problematic for me to get down on the floor and crawl under desk to unplug and plug in these peripherals (other usb devices / DAC ... wireless trackball...etc do not have any issue). The main problem is I have hip problem and need to have hip surgery, making getting down on floor to mess with this pc difficult / painful.



If anyone has any similar experiences with Z690 motherboard / solutions I would love to hear from you, I may have to change this rig out If I can't figure this out soon as having to get down under desk several times a week, is not really viable given my hip / arthritis situation.



I have tried various USB ports on the MB btw. Keyboard is Filco MT2 TKL and mouse is a Sensei Ten. Occassionally restarting the pc with get the peripherals going again, however 8 times out of ten the only thing that works is to crawl under desk and unplug / plug in again the mouse and keyboard... sometimes one works but not the other as well when the issue occurs it is quite infuriating if I am honest.