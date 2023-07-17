Your preferred color for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Lime / Green

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Classic Golden

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Silver

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jet Black

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Purple

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,049
I always use Gold color in my iPhones ( iPhone XS Max and 12 Pro Max), because of 2 reasons.

1. It looks good
2. Gold color will always look premium.

Now I am thinking of a change, I want try this Lime/green color for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. Bright colors tempt me, so what is your opinion? Should I stick with classic gold color or, this lime green will be a better option in terms of premium look and feel? In my previous post I hoped for apple to bring rose color bad. But this Lime color looks like a good replacement to the rose gold.

1689575548992.png
 
I’ll be going with the basic black/grey like always.


Actually, lol. It won’t even matter because all of mine go generally straight into a nice slim profile black case lol.
 
