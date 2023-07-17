Your preferred color for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max

maverick786us
I always use Gold color in my iPhones ( iPhone XS Max and 12 Pro Max), because of 2 reasons.
1. It looks good
2. Gold color will always look premium.
Now I am thinking of a change, I want try this Lime/green color for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. Bright colors tempt me, so what is your opinion? Should I stick with classic gold color or, this lime green will be a better option in terms of premium look and feel? In my previous post I hoped for apple to bring rose color bad. But this Lime color looks like a good replacement to the rose gold.
