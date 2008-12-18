Your home ESX server lab hardware specs?

I'm going to be buying some new hardware to build two 64-bit capable VMWare ESX 3.5 servers for a home lab and I'm interested in what you guys are using for your labs.Before I go out and do some research on my own, I'm looking for your experiences with the hardware you've already purchased.Right now I'm thinking about two machines with:one or two quad-core 64-bit CPUs (Intel v AMD?)Motherboard type?8-16gb RAMSCSI v SATA II?What's in your boxes?I'm also trying to figure out what to use for storage for the VMWare cluster (for DRS and VMotion stuff). I have a Fiber channel SAN that I'm currently using in my production environment, but I could pull it out and redesign things there to make my lab easier, but I'd rather go with something else.Perhaps I could build a Linux box and use NFS as the shared storage, but I've never done it (which makes it more appealing a project) and am not really sure how it works. Can I use a 32-bit linux machine (with 1.5TB of direct attached SCSI drives) as the storage host serving NFS to 64-bit VMWare servers? Which flavor of Linux works the best in this capacity?