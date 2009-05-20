Your CPU progression

G

Gimpy04

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2007
Messages
135
Taking queue from the Graphics card section, I thought it would be fun to show your progression in CPU's.

I'll start: (edit: I added in the CPUs of computers my parents had that I grew up using)

Intel 386 DX 25MHz
Intel Pentium 90MHz
Intel Celeron 733MHz
Athlon XP 2600+ @ Stock
Athlon XP 3000+ @ Stock
Athlon X2 4200+ @ Stock
Intel Core2Duo e6300 @ 2.8GHz
Intel Core2Duo e6400 @ 3.2GHz (It fried when my power supply took out my computer)
Intel Core2Duo e6400 @ 2.6GHz
Intel Core2Duo e8400 @ 3.6GHz
 
Last edited:
M

Mangudai

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2005
Messages
343
1. Mac RISC PowerPC (I think)
2. Pentium 2 350 Mhz ( I swear this thing had heart)
3. Pentium 3 667 Mhz
4. Athlon XP 1700+ T Bred B 0310 XPMW @ 2.0 - 2.2 Ghz till lightning hit it
5. Athlon XP Barton 3000+
6. Athlon 64 cant remember the clock speed
7. Athlon XP Barton 3000+ (Same one, current)
8. Next: Core i7 920
 
J

JCNiest5

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 25, 2005
Messages
3,924
Okay, here's my list (not counting Pentium/Pentium II/III nor secondary systems):

AMD Athlon T-Bird 1.2Ghz
AMD Athlon T-Bird 1.333Ghz
AMD Athlon T-Bird 1.4Ghz
AMD Athlon XP 1800+
AMD Athlon XP 2100+
AMD Athlon 64 3500 Winchester
AMD Athlon 64 3200 Venice
Jump boat...to Intel
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300
Intel Core 2 Duo E6420
Intel Core 2 Duo E6600
Intel Core 2 Duo Q6600
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 (had a few of these at one time)
Intel i7 920 C0 (had a few of them as well)
Intel i7 920 D0 (current system)
 
A

Atech

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 14, 2007
Messages
3,946
Motorola 68000 (Amiga 500)
Motorola 68020 (Amiga 1200)
486DX4 120 MHz
P166 MHz
PII 250 MHz
PIII 450 MHz
P4 2.4GHz
PD 950
Q6600
i7 920
 
Z

Zero82z

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
27,897
Let's see how much I can remember:

Intel 486 (don't remember the model, this was many years ago)
Intel Pentium OverDrive (120MHz I think)
Intel Pentium 166MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 200MHz
AMD K6-2 450MHz
AMD K6-III 450MHz
Intel Celeron 600MHz
Intel Pentium 3 700MHz
Intel Celeron 900MHz (overclocked to 1.1GHz)
Intel Celeron 2.4GHz (overclocked to 3.2GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 "A" 1.7GHz (overclocked to 2.1GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 "B" 2.4GHz (overclocked to 3.2GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 "C" 2.4GHz (overclocked to 3.2GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 "C" 2.6GHz (overclocked to 3.2GHz)
AMD Athlon/Turion X2 TK-53 1.7GHz (laptop)
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9550 2.83GHz (overclocked to 3.8GHz)

Various secondary PCs over the years:

Intel Pentium MMX 150MHz (laptop)
Intel Pentium II 400MHz
Intel Celeron 600MHz
Intel Pentium 3 600MHz (Slot 1, a few of these)
Intel Pentium 3 666MHz
Intel Pentium 3 733MHz (a few of these)
Intel Pentium 3 933MHz
AMD Athlon 733MHz
Intel Pentium D 915 2.8GHz (overclocked to 3GHz)
Intel Pentium Dual-Core E2140 1.6GHz (replaced the PD 915 in a secondary box, although the mobo doesn't like to overclock with this chip)

Probably missing a few, but that's most of them.
 
Last edited:
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,298
33Mhz Motorola 68030
333Mhz PowerPC G3
800Mhz PowerPC G3
733Mhz PowerPC G4
2Ghz CoreDuo
3Ghz Core2Quad
 
Last edited:
F

FinalAura

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2008
Messages
1,123
1.8 ghz AMD Athlon XP 2500+ @2.2
2.0 ghz AMD Athlon 64 @ 2.4
2.0 ghz AMD Opteron 170 @ 2.8
2.4 ghz Intel Q6600 @ 3.6
 
Last edited:
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,290
This question gets asked every couple of months. Its always a good memory excercise for me.

Here it goes. The complete list of CPUs I own or have owned but not necessarily in order and not all of which have been in my main gaming rig.

Intel 8088 4MHz
Intel 80286 12MHz
Intel 386 SX 16MHz
Intel 386 DX 25MHz
Cyrix 486 DX2 66MHz
Cyrix 486 DX2 80MHz -(Still have)
IBM Blue Lighting 486 DX2 66GP -(Still have)
Intel 486 DX2 66MHz (Actually faster than my Cyrix 486 DX2 80MHz.) -(Still have)
Intel 486 DX4 100MHz
Cyrix 5x86 120MHz
Cyrix 5x86 133MHz
Cyrix 6x86 PR90+ (x2)
Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR166+
Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR200+
AMD K5 PR75+
Intel Pentium 60MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium 66MHz
Intel Pentium 75MHz
Intel Pentium 100MHz
Intel Pentium 133MHz (SY039 Stepping.)
Intel Pentium 150MHz
Intel Pentium 166MHz (x2, I still have one of these.)
Intel Pentium 200MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 166MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 200MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 233MHz -(Still have)
AMD K6 300MHz
AMD K6 II 400MHz
Intel Pentium Pro 150MHz (x4) -(Still have 1)
Intel Pentium Pro 180MHz (x2) -(Still have)
Intel Pentium Pro 200MHz (x1)
Intel Pentium II 233MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium II 266MHz
Intel Pentium II 300MHz
Intel Pentium II 333MHz
Intel Pentium II 350MHz
Intel Pentium II 400MHz
Intel Pentium III 450MHz
Intel Pentium III 500MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium III 550MHz (x2)
Intel Pentium III 800MHz
Intel Pentium III 1,000MHz (S370 Coppermine) -(Still have)
Intel Celeron 266MHz
Intel Celeron 300A (x4)
Intel Celeron 366MHz (x2)
Intel Celeron 533MHz (x2)
AMD Duron 900MHz
AMD Athlon 1.0GHz (Thunderbird)
AMD Athlon 1.2GHz (Thunderbird)
AMD Athlon 1.33GHz AXIA (Thunderbird) -(Still have)
AMD Athlon XP 3200+
Intel Celeron 2.0GHz
Intel Celeron 2.5GHz
Intel Pentium 4 1.4GHz (S423)
Intel Pentium 4 1.5GHz (S478) -(Still have)
Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHz
Intel Pentium 4 2.0A (2.0GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 2.4C (2.4GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 3.06GHz
Intel Pentium 4 3.0C
Intel Pentium 4 3.0E
Intel Pentium Model 550 (3.4GHz)
AMD Athlon 64 3200+ (90nm)
AMD Athlon 64 3800+
AMD Opteron 246 (x2)
AMD Opteron 254 (x2)
Intel Pentium D 965 Extreme Edition (3.73GHz) -(Still have)
Intel Celeron 430 (Mobile) -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo T7200 (Mobile) -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300
Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 (Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 (3.2GHz) (x2) -(Still have both of these)
Intel Core i7 920 (C0/C1 stepping) (2.66GHz)
Intel Core i7 920 (D0 stepping) (2.66GHz) -(Still have)
Intel Core i7 Extreme Edition 980X -(Still have)
Intel Core i7 3930K (Current CPU)
Intel Core i5 3570K (Girlfriend's machine)

I know, I have a problem. (I'm almost as bad when it comes to video cards.) I may also have forgotten some. If I did I'll add them later if I can remember them. :cool:
 
Last edited:
G

gtg465x

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 23, 2005
Messages
2,112
Intel Pentium 166MHz
AMD Athlon Thunderbird 1.0GHz @ 1.1GHz
AMD Athlon 64 3000+ 2.0GHz (S754) @ 2.2GHz
AMD Athlon 64 3500+ 2.2GHz @ 2.5GHz
Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 1.8GHz @ 3.0GHz
Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 2.66GHz @ 3.5GHz
 
C

chinesepiratefood

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2005
Messages
2,629
Intel Pentium Pro 100mhz still in daily use
AMD K6-2 366MHZ
Intel Pentium III 800mhz
Intel Pentium 4 1.8Ghz (f*ck Willamette, RAMBUS)
AMD 64 3000+
AMD 64 X2 4200+
Intel E6300
Intel Q6600
Soon to be Intel i7 920

Dan_D said:
So many young'ns in this thread. :)
Click to expand...

:(
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,290
chinesepiratefood said:
Intel Pentium Pro 100mhz still in daily use
AMD K6-2 366MHZ
Intel Pentium III 800mhz
Intel Pentium 4 1.8Ghz (f*ck Willamette, RAMBUS)
AMD 64 3000+
AMD 64 X2 4200+
Intel E6300
Intel Q6600
Soon to be Intel i7 920



:(
Click to expand...

One error in your post. The Pentium Pro was only offered in 150MHz, 166MHz, 180MHz, and 200MHz clock speeds. It was never offered below 150MHz. Though I had heard of the existance of 133MHz Pentium Pro samples. I've yet to ever see one.
 
C

chinesepiratefood

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2005
Messages
2,629
mmm, ya it is 150mhz, got it when it was brand new chip

Couldn't remember the clock, as the "daily usage" is from my dad, I haven't touched it in many years

:eek:
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,290
chinesepiratefood said:
mmm, ya it is 150mhz, got it when it was brand new chip

Couldn't remember the clock, as the "daily usage" is from my dad, I haven't touched it in many years

:eek:
Click to expand...

I am and always was a huge fan of the Pentium Pro. It was awesome back in its day. I still own three of them. One 150MHz CPU and two 180MHz CPUs that were both overclocked to 200MHz every day I used them on an Intel PR440FX motherboard.
 
C

chinesepiratefood

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2005
Messages
2,629
That computer cost $3600, which I am happy to say by far the most I have spent on one. I guess I was much more [H] back in the day.
 
Z

Zero82z

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
27,897
Dan_D said:
I am and always was a huge fan of the Pentium Pro. It was awesome back in its day. I still own three of them. One 150MHz CPU and two 180MHz CPUs that were both overclocked to 200MHz every day I used them on an Intel PR440FX motherboard.
Click to expand...
The Pentium Pro was really something. Every desktop and laptop CPU that Intel makes today is pretty much just an improved version of it.
 
C

CruisD64

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 6, 2007
Messages
2,201
Dan_D said:
This question gets asked every couple of months. Its always a good memory excercise for me.

Here it goes. The complete list of CPUs I own or have owned but not necessarily in order and not all of which have been in my main gaming rig.

Intel 8088 4MHz
Intel 80286 12MHz
Intel 386 SX 16MHz
Intel 386 DX 25MHz
Cyrix 486 DX2 66MHz
Cyrix 486 DX2 80MHz -(Still have)
IBM Blue Lighting 486 DX2 66GP -(Still have)
Intel 486 DX2 66MHz (Actually faster than my Cyrix 486 DX2 80MHz.) -(Still have)
Intel 486 DX4 100MHz
Cyrix 5x86 120MHz
Cyrix 5x86 133MHz
Cyrix 6x86 PR90+ (x2)
Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR166+
Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR200+
AMD K5 PR75+
Intel Pentium 60MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium 66MHz
Intel Pentium 75MHz
Intel Pentium 100MHz
Intel Pentium 133MHz (SY039 Stepping.)
Intel Pentium 150MHz
Intel Pentium 166MHz (x2)
Intel Pentium 200MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 166MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium MMX 200MHz
Intel Pentium MMX 233MHz -(Still have)
AMD K6 300MHz
AMD K6 II 400MHz
Intel Pentium Pro 150MHz (x4) -(Still have 1)
Intel Pentium Pro 180MHz (x2) -(Still have)
Intel Pentium Pro 200MHz (x1)
Intel Pentium II 233MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium II 266MHz
Intel Pentium II 300MHz
Intel Pentium II 333MHz
Intel Pentium II 350MHz
Intel Pentium II 400MHz
Intel Pentium III 450MHz
Intel Pentium III 500MHz -(Still have)
Intel Pentium III 550MHz (x2)
Intel Pentium III 800MHz
Intel Pentium III 1,000MHz (S370 Coppermine) -(Still have)
Intel Celeron 266MHz
Intel Celeron 300A (x4)
Intel Celeron 533MHz (x2)
AMD Athlon 1.0GHz (Thunderbird)
AMD Athlon 1.2GHz (Thunderbird)
AMD Athlon 1.33GHz AXIA (Thunderbird) -(Still have)
AMD Athlon XP 3200+
Intel Celeron 2.0GHz
Intel Celeron 2.5GHz
Intel Pentium 4 1.4GHz (S423)
Intel Pentium 4 1.5GHz (S478) -(Still have)
Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHz
Intel Pentium 4 2.0A (2.0GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 2.4C (2.4GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 3.06GHz
Intel Pentium 4 3.0C
Intel Pentium 4 3.0E
Intel Pentium Model 550 (3.4GHz)
AMD Athlon 64 3200+ (90nm)
AMD Athlon 64 3800+
AMD Opteron 246 (x2)
AMD Opteron 254 (x2)
Intel Pentium D 965 Extreme Edition (3.73GHz) -(Still have)
Intel Celeron 430 (Mobile) -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo T7200 (Mobile) -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300
Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 -(Still have)
Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 (3.2GHz) (x2) -(Still have)
Intel Core i7 920 (2.66GHz) -(Still have)

I know, I have a problem. (I'm almost as bad when it comes to video cards.) I may also have forgotten some. If I did I'll add them later if I can remember them. :cool:
Click to expand...

You're fucking crazy! I love it!
 
E

Everett1

Gawd
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
1,012
Can't recall the past cpus, this one is a Pentium4 3.2GHz. Next Intel will be the i7.
 
C

CruisD64

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 6, 2007
Messages
2,201
Hmm...here goes

Apple IIE
Apple IIGS
8086 4 mhz
286 16mhz
386 25mhz
486 33mhz
Pentium 100
Pentium 133
Pentium 166
Pentium II 233 with MMX (HOLY SHIT!!!! MMX!!!!)
AMD K6-2 450
Pentium II 450
Pentium III 450 (first college rig)
Celeron 733 Mobile
Pentium III 900 mhz (replaced the celeron in my first laptop)
Athlon TBird 1200
Athlon TBird 1400
Athlon XP 1800+ (Had about 3 computers with this chip. My first ran at 2.16 for 2 years!)
Athlon XP 2400+
Athlon XP 2500+ Barton @ 3200+ settings (Easiest overclock ever!)
Athlon XP 3200+
Pentium 4 1.5
Pentium 4 1.6
Pentium 4 3.2ghz
Athlon64 3200
Athlon X2 3800 (2 of these)
Turion TL-50 (currently in my laptop)
Opteron 165
e7200 2.53@3.8
e8500 3.16@4.2

And that's it! Didn't realize how many I've had until I put this list together. I retract my previous statement about the craziness as it appears I've had quite a few myself!
 
K

kniah

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
2,323
I've had lots of AMD over the years.

Main Rig:
Pentium 75mhz
Pentium 133mhz
AMD 233mhz w/ 3DNow! Technology
Athlon 1.4ghz Thunderbird
Athlon XP 2500+ Barton
Athlon 64 2800+ Newcastle
Athlon 64 X2 3800+ Windsor @ 2.8ghz

Other Rigs:
Duron 800mhz
Athlon 1ghz
Duron 1.8ghz
Athlon XP 1900+
Turion 64 ML-34
Sempron 2600+
Athlon 64 3200+

* still in use by me or family member
 
K

kniah

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
2,323
Dan_D said:
This question gets asked every couple of months. Its always a good memory excercise for me.

Here it goes. The complete list of CPUs I own or have owned but not necessarily in order and not all of which have been in my main gaming rig.

Intel 8088 4MHz
.
.
.
Intel Core i7 920 (2.66GHz) -(Still have)

I know, I have a problem. (I'm almost as bad when it comes to video cards.) I may also have forgotten some. If I did I'll add them later if I can remember them. :cool:
Click to expand...

That's quite a collection, Dan :eek:
 
L

Lollipop

Bad Mofo
Joined
Jan 27, 2009
Messages
2,236
I knew jack about PC's 2 years ago.
E6700
Q6600
Q6700
Q9450
Q9650
Next will be Core i7 950 or 975
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,290
kniah said:
That's quite a collection, Dan :eek:
Click to expand...

Thanks. :)

Those are just personally owned CPUs. I've had more that were purchased for systems I've built and resold. Some of those were dual processor Xeon workstations. Also working for the [H] I've had countless hours with a variety of CPUs. Athlon 64's, X2's FX's, Phenoms, Core 2's, Extreme Editions, etc. Right now I've got three Core i7 920's in my office. Only one of which belongs to me. (I'm typing this on that system now.) All of which can do 3.8GHz or more on air. Two of them I've been able to hit 4.2GHz on air stable.
 
L

Lollipop

Bad Mofo
Joined
Jan 27, 2009
Messages
2,236
Dan_D said:
Thanks. :)

Those are just personally owned CPUs. I've had more that were purchased for systems I've built and resold. Some of those were dual processor Xeon workstations. Also working for the [H] I've had countless hours with a variety of CPUs. Athlon 64's, X2's FX's, Phenoms, Core 2's, Extreme Editions, etc. Right now I've got three Core i7 920's in my office. Only one of which belongs to me. (I'm typing this on that system now.) All of which can do 3.8GHz or more on air. Two of them I've been able to hit 4.2GHz on air stable.
Click to expand...

Which was your favorite O' hardware jedi? :D
 
Last edited:
L

lostnkonfused

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
133
Intel Pentium 100MHz
Intel Pentium II 400MHz
AMD Athlon XP 2700+ -> 2.4GHz
Intel Pentium 4 2.4C ->3.0 GHz
AMD Athlon XP 3200+ -> 2.43GHz
Intel Pentium 4 2.8C -> 3.4GHz
Intel Core 2 Duo T7250
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 -> 3.68GHz
 
P

PremiumG

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2000
Messages
2,768
Pentium 60 Mhz (Packard Bell)
P2 - 266 Mhz (Micron)
Dual P3 - 700 Mhz OCed to 933 Mhz (custom)
Athlon XP 2100+ OCed to 2 Ghz (custom)
Pentium D 2.8 Ghz (Dell)
AMD X2 2.2 Ghz (Dell)
Q6700 OCed 3.2 Ghz (custom)
 
D

DragonQ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2007
Messages
351
(bolded ones are from my PCs, others are ones I've built for family members)

AMD 486 @ 100MHz
AMD Athlon 700MHz (Thunderbird), later replaced with AMD Athlon 1.2GHz (Thunderbird)
AMD AthlonXP 3200+ (Socket 939 Barton)
AMD Athlon 2000+ (Thoroughbred) - motherboard for Thunderbird PC needed replacing so I needed a new CPU too
AMD Athlon64 3200+ (Venice probably)
Intel Core Duo T2300


After completely skipping the Core 2 and the Phenom, I'm moving to the Core i7 920 next. The main problem is that I can't find a decent monitor (I want 1920x1200 and I'm a perfectionist :p) so I'm sticking with my CD T2300 laptop until I do.
 
Last edited:
C

Chilly

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2005
Messages
2,031
Intel 386 DX 25MHz
Pentium 2 400MHz
Pentium 3 667MHz
Pentium 3 933MHz
Pentium 3 1.0GHz
Pentium 4 2.26GHz
Pentium 4 3.06GHz
Pentium 3 933MHz -------------------------------------------- (yes, I went down, I lost/was forced to sell previous rig)
Athlon 64 3500+ @ 2.4GHz -------------------------------- (Maybe more? I can't seem to remember and the only post I can find says I was stuck at 2.4GHz on a crappy motherboard before I upgraded it{the motherboard})
Athlon 64 X2 4400+ @ 2.52GHz -------------------------- (Apparently)
Athlon Sempron 2200+ --------------------------------------- (yes, I went down, again, I lost/was forced to sell previous rig)
Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 3.4GHz
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 @ 4GHz -------------------------- (Built into a secondary PC, the Q6600 was still in my main rig)
Intel Pentium 4 2.4GHz --------------------------------------- (damn, this happens way to often to me, yes, I went down, again, and again, I lost/was forced to sell previous rig)

Dual Intel Xeon E5520's @ Stock (Current)
 
E

Edel

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2008
Messages
44
Intel Pentium 3 - 733Mhz
Intel Pentium 4-C - 2.80Ghz HT Bus 800Mhz (Northwood 130nm)

No money for do an upgrade

:(
 
E

ekuest

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 23, 2009
Messages
6,091
my first and only cpu so far:

pentium D 805

next will be an i7 if i ever graduate and start MAKING money. idk why this thing is so rare. i have never seen one in fs/ft, and i cruise there a lot. and the only one ive seen so far in this thread was one extreme edition owned by, who else? dan_d. i actually quite like it. got it on an asus p5ld2 motherboard and one click in the built in OC software takes it from 2.66 to 3.456 no prob with a core contact freezer. little prob in the summer now though. :\ havent tried to go higher than that.
 
C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
13,785
You had to start one about CPUs.... so many more than GPUs.... well, here goes. Some might not be in order and others were used for such thing as personal web server and/or firewall boxes and/or personal e-mail servers.

Commodore 64 - 1Mhz (wish I woulda kept it)
Timex T1000 - what CPU did it have in it.. don't remember

386sx-25mhz - later added a co-processor
386dx-40
486dx2-66 - ran this at 80Mhz
5x86-133 - ran this at 160Mhz
K6-233
K6-300
K62-333
K62-350
K62-400
K62-450
K62-500
K62-550 - ran this at 660mhz on an ASUS P5A
Athlon 500Mhz - 650 core... ran at 800Mhz if I remember right
Athlon 650Mhz - 800 core... ran at 1Ghz if I remember right
Athlon 800Mhz... think it had a 900 or 950 core.. ran at 1.13Ghz
Athlon Socket-A 1Ghz T-Bird
Athlon Socket-A 1500+
Athlon Socket-A 1700+
Athlon Socket-A 1800+
Athlon Socket-A 2100+
Athlon Socket-A 2500+
Athlon Socket-A 2700+
Athlon Socket-A 2800+
Athlon Socket-A 3200+
Athlon 64 3700+
Opteron 170
Q6600

P1-233 - really old retro gaming machine
Celeron 1Ghz - old retro gaming machine
PIII-933Mhz - upgraded from the Celeron 1Ghz
Athlon Slot-A running at 1.08Ghz - current retro gaming machine
K62+ 450 running at 550 at lower than stock volts on an old laptop
Pentium M 1.5Ghz in laptop.

Somewhere in the mix was:
P1-133 - router/firewall box
P1-233 - router/firewall box - later switched to a personal web/e-mail server
PII-266 - personal web/e-mail server
PII-350 - personal web/e-mail server

Maybe missing a few... but whatever.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,290
Lollipop said:
Which was your favorite O' hardware jedi? :D
Click to expand...

That's a tough question. I don't really have a single favorite. The ones I remember most fondly are probably those I had in SMP systems starting with my dual Pentium Pro 180MHz CPUs that I ran at 200MHz. Then I had my Celeron 366's overclocked to around 500MHz which I later upgraded to dual 533MHz CPUs which I ran at 600MHz. After that I didn't have another SMP system until my dual Opteron 246's which I only used for a very short time before upgrading those to dual Opteron 254's. I then built a second system for my server needs out of the dual Opteron 246's. Most recently my dual QX9775 system served my needs for work and gaming until getting the Core i7 920. The QX9775's will go into my server setup.

With all that said I'm very fond of my Core i7 920 which is running nicely at 4.2GHz on air cooling alone. This was extremely easy to get going at those clocks and its been rock solid the entire time I've had it.
 
D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,155
Intel 286?(not sure on the first one, was a "tandy")
Intel 486sx
AMD 486DX4 100
Intel Pentium 2 400
Intel Pentium 2 450
Intel Pentium Pro 200
Intel Pentium 3 450
Intel Pentium 3 500E
AMD Athlon 750 @ 1ghz
AMD Athlon 1Ghz @ 1.33ghz
AMD Athlon XP 1500
AMD Athlon XP 1800
AMD Athlon XP 2000 @ 2.2ghz
Intel Pentium 4 2.4a @ 3.3
AMD Athlon XP Barton 2500 @ 2.6ghz(TEC cooled)
AMD Athlon XP 3200+
AMD Athlon 64 2800+
AMD Athlon 64 3000+
AMD Athlon 64 3500+
AMD Athlon 64 x2 3800
Intel Pentium D 920
AMD Opteron 165CD
Intel Core 2 Duo E6300
Intel Core 2 Duo E6420
Intel Core 2 Quad 6600
Intel Core i7 920 & AMD X2 7750(HTPC)
 
A

AMDXP

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 9, 2004
Messages
2,631
AMD 133Mhz
Intel PIII 933Mhz
AMDXP-M 2400+
Intel P4 3.2
Quad Core 2 6600


I'm not as cool as most.
 
R

Raudulfr

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2004
Messages
2,733
Intel Pentium MMX 200MHz
AMD K6 (can't remember which) 500MHz
AMD Duron 900MHz
AMD Athlon XP 2400+
AMD Athlon XP-M 2600+
Intel Core 2 Duo E6400
Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
 
M

Menelmarar

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2001
Messages
5,472
  1. Intel 486DX 50MHz
  2. Intel Pentium 100MHz
  3. AMD K6-2 ~300ish MHz
  4. Intel Pentium 3 Coppermine 800MHz
  5. Intel Pentium 4 Northwood B 2.4GHz
  6. Intel Core 2 E6600 2.4GHz
 
S

Sir_Poop_Alot

Gawd
Joined
Aug 2, 2008
Messages
683
Intel Pentium 60Mhz
Intel Pentium 266Mhz
[gap missing where i don't remember what I was using during this time frame :) ]
Intel Celeron 1.7Ghz
AMD Athlon64 3400+
AMD Athlon64 X2 4200
AMD Athlon64 X2 5000
Intel C2D T6400
 
A

apcviewer

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2008
Messages
304
Intel Pentium 60MHz (Packard Bell as well. Even used a screw driver to pry the CPU from the socket without using the latch release. Then put it back in by force. Minus a row or two (or a few), it still works. Good thing too because it was the first and only computer we had at the time and I used it as a learning experience because I was bored.)

Intel Pentium Pro 200MHz
AMD K6-2 350MHz
Intel Pentium II 450MHz
AMD Athlon 500Mhz
Intel Pentium 4 1.7GHz Willemette (first overclocking experience... to 1.8GHz)
Intel Pentium 4 1.6A @ 2.133 (w/ Intel 850) then @ 2.4 (w/ Intel 845 DDR)
Intel Pentium 4 3.0 HT (socket 478)
Intel Pentium D 920 (2.8GHz: Pointless "upgrade" just to jump on the PCI-e bandwagon)
Intel Core2Duo E4500 @ 3.0GHz
Intel Core2Duo E8400 @ stock (yet another pointless upgrade cause my OC to 3.6? is unstable according to IntelBurnTest.)
 
T

TotalLamer

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2009
Messages
761
Intel Pentium II 333MHz
Intel Pentium 4 1.7GHz
Intel Pentium D (can't remember the model number)
AMD Phenom II 940 BE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top