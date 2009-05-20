Your CPU progression

This question gets asked every couple of months. Its always a good memory excercise for me.Here it goes. The complete list of CPUs I own or have owned but not necessarily in order and not all of which have been in my main gaming rig.Intel 8088 4MHzIntel 80286 12MHzIntel 386 SX 16MHzIntel 386 DX 25MHzCyrix 486 DX2 66MHzCyrix 486 DX2 80MHz -(Still have)IBM Blue Lighting 486 DX2 66GP -(Still have)Intel 486 DX2 66MHz (Actually faster than my Cyrix 486 DX2 80MHz.) -(Still have)Intel 486 DX4 100MHzCyrix 5x86 120MHzCyrix 5x86 133MHzCyrix 6x86 PR90+ (x2)Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR166+Cyrix/IBM 6x86 PR200+AMD K5 PR75+Intel Pentium 60MHz -(Still have)Intel Pentium 66MHzIntel Pentium 75MHzIntel Pentium 100MHzIntel Pentium 133MHz (SY039 Stepping.)Intel Pentium 150MHzIntel Pentium 166MHz (x2, I still have one of these.)Intel Pentium 200MHzIntel Pentium MMX 166MHzIntel Pentium MMX 200MHzIntel Pentium MMX 233MHz -(Still have)AMD K6 300MHzAMD K6 II 400MHzIntel Pentium Pro 150MHz (x4) -(Still have 1)Intel Pentium Pro 180MHz (x2) -(Still have)Intel Pentium Pro 200MHz (x1)Intel Pentium II 233MHz -(Still have)Intel Pentium II 266MHzIntel Pentium II 300MHzIntel Pentium II 333MHzIntel Pentium II 350MHzIntel Pentium II 400MHzIntel Pentium III 450MHzIntel Pentium III 500MHz -(Still have)Intel Pentium III 550MHz (x2)Intel Pentium III 800MHzIntel Pentium III 1,000MHz (S370 Coppermine) -(Still have)Intel Celeron 266MHzIntel Celeron 300A (x4)Intel Celeron 366MHz (x2)Intel Celeron 533MHz (x2)AMD Duron 900MHzAMD Athlon 1.0GHz (Thunderbird)AMD Athlon 1.2GHz (Thunderbird)AMD Athlon 1.33GHz AXIA (Thunderbird) -(Still have)AMD Athlon XP 3200+Intel Celeron 2.0GHzIntel Celeron 2.5GHzIntel Pentium 4 1.4GHz (S423)Intel Pentium 4 1.5GHz (S478) -(Still have)Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHzIntel Pentium 4 2.0A (2.0GHz)Intel Pentium 4 2.4C (2.4GHz)Intel Pentium 4 3.06GHzIntel Pentium 4 3.0CIntel Pentium 4 3.0EIntel Pentium Model 550 (3.4GHz)AMD Athlon 64 3200+ (90nm)AMD Athlon 64 3800+AMD Opteron 246 (x2)AMD Opteron 254 (x2)Intel Pentium D 965 Extreme Edition (3.73GHz) -(Still have)Intel Celeron 430 (Mobile) -(Still have)Intel Core 2 Duo T7200 (Mobile) -(Still have)Intel Core 2 Duo E6300Intel Core 2 Duo E6400 (Still have)Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 -(Still have)Intel Core 2 Duo E8400Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 -(Still have)Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6850 -(Still have)Intel Core 2 Extreme QX9775 (3.2GHz) (x2) -(Still have both of these)Intel Core i7 920 (C0/C1 stepping) (2.66GHz)Intel Core i7 920 (D0 stepping) (2.66GHz) -(Still have)Intel Core i7 Extreme Edition 980X -(Still have)Intel Core i7 3930K (Current CPU)Intel Core i5 3570K (Girlfriend's machine)I know, I have a problem. (I'm almost as bad when it comes to video cards.) I may also have forgotten some. If I did I'll add them later if I can remember them.