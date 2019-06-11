Yet another new Atari VCS update...

MixManSC
Atari VCS Update: Atari Announces the Next Exciting Chapter!
The Atari VCS team is pleased to make some exciting announcements at the dawn of the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).
The Atari VCS campaign on Indiegogo has officially come to a close and the Atari VCS Official Online Pre-Sale has now begun! Shop now for Atari VCS systems and accessories in the USA at GameStop.com, Walmart.com and of course, the relaunched AtariVCS.com.
New models and configurations can now be viewed and ordered for products that will start shipping in March 2020. Additional retailers and international markets will be announced.
Please read all about it, including Atari’s E3 plans and much more, in today’s official press release below:
Link to official press release.
Thanks for all your support. Much more information to come!
— The Atari VCS Team
