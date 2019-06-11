Yet another new Atari VCS update...

Before it even became available for pre-order on the WalMart, GameStop, and Atarivcs.com site over 11,000 people have already spent money on it just on the Indiegogo so I'm not too sure that is a valid statement....As I and other have mentioned, it is certainly not for everyone. Most hardcore gamers and hardcore DIY PC builders are not going to be interested because the latest and greatest consoles are more powerful with higher end more capable graphics and PC's can be scratch built with comparable specs for close to the same money. This is not being designed to run the latest high end 3D games at 60FPS at 4K resolution. There are already high end consoles and PC's for that.Of course those will all need to either pay for or pirate any and all games that will come with the Atari, will also need to install your OS from scratch, configure drivers, updates, etc, etc. The way Atari is building it and with their custom Linux build it will come with a highly polished functional GUI, highly engineered system with a very low TDP, ready to use additional services and functions, etc.I think many are failing to understand that there is a vast market of individuals and families who want to just plug it in and it works. Not build it from scratch, the vast majority have never seen a Linux command prompt in their life and have zero interest in that. They want to plug it in, go through a setup wizard to configure it to their networking and TV resolution and be able to play some basic included games, launch Youtube, browse the web, load and run their preferred streaming TV service, etc.