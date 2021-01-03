Yay or Nay? Amblight for TV

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
4,962
https://ambiscreen.tv/

Just curious if this something any of you would actually use?

Seems a bit distracting.

Do you think it would enhance your experience or just be a total distraction?

For parties or viewing concerts it may be pretty neat.



This one is pretty sweet ^
 
